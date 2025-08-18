Enjoy Mumbai Rains With These 5 Healthy Evening Snack Options

By: Rahul M | August 18, 2025
Rainy days call for something warm, tasty, and comforting, but that doesn’t mean you have to give up on eating healthy
Here are 5 wholesome evening snack options perfect for monsoon cravings which are tasty, comforting, and healthy too:
Roasted Corn (Bhutta): Nothing says monsoon like hot roasted corn on the cob. Sprinkled with lemon, salt, and chilli, it’s light while offering with fibre and antioxidants
Vegetable Soup: A hot bowl of soup is the ultimate monsoon comfort. Loaded with seasonal veggies, it boosts immunity, keeps you hydrated, and is low in calories
Sprouts Chaat: For those craving something tangy and refreshing, sprouts chaat is a winner. It’s high in protein, improves metabolism, and balances taste with nutrition
Steamed Sweet Potatoes: Naturally sweet and rich in fibre, sweet potatoes are a power-packed snack for chilly evenings. They’re loaded with vitamins, boost energy, and keep you feeling satisfied
Multigrain Khakra: This crispy Gujarati snack is a healthier alternative to fried munchies. Made with whole grains, it’s rich in fibre, keeps you full for longer, and pairs perfectly with tea
