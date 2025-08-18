Mumbai's Ganesh Chaturthi 2025: Chinchpokli Cha Chintamani, Parel Cha Raja & Other Popular Aagman Sohala 2025

By: Aanchal Chaudhary | August 18, 2025
Ganesh Chaturthi fever has swept across Mumbai once again, as the city gears up to welcome Bappa in full glory. From traditional dhol-tasha beats to saffron flags painting the skyline, the first looks of Mumbai’s most iconic Ganesh idols are out:
Image Courtesy: Instagram (@sakinakyacha_maharaja_)
On August 17, Mumbai’s iconic Chinchpokli Cha Chintamani made a majestic entry. This year’s idol, crafted by talented sculptor Siddhesh Dighole, left devotees mesmerised with its divine aura and intricate design
Image Courtesy: Instagram (@siddhesh_dighole)
Among the tallest idols in Mumbai’s suburban belt, Saki Naka Cha Maharaja 2025 arrived riding a beautifully sculpted Nandi, drawing huge crowds of devotees eager to witness the royal sight
Image Courtesy: Instagram (@sakinakyacha_maharaja_)
This year, Parel Cha Raja unveiled a stunning idol inspired by Lord Ram. The grand arrival, themed around Ramdiwali, was marked by traditional rituals and an overwhelming turnout of devotees
Image Courtesy: Instagram (@parelcharaja)
Known for its grandeur every year, Khetwadi Cha Raja 2025 came home early in the first week of August. The idol, created by Kalakar Arts Sculpture, is already being hailed for its detailed craftsmanship
Image Courtesy: Instagram (@khetwadicharaja)
One of Dharavi’s most famous Ganpatis, Dharavi Cha Sukhkarta, entered in style with fireworks, music, and the beats of dhol, setting the lanes abuzz with devotion and joy
Image Courtesy: Instagram (@dharavichasukhakarta)
The ever-charming Lower Parel Cha Ladka also made its way home in 2025, with dhol-tasha and vibrant celebrations adding to the festive spirit
Image Courtesy: Instagram (@lower_parel_cha_ladka)
