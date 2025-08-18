Weekly Tarot Predictions: Tarot Card Reading From Aug 18th, 2025 To Aug 24th, 2025 For All Zodiac Signs

By: Akshata Khanolkar | August 18, 2025
Aries: Dear Aries, this week is about breaking free from a stuck situation. Reflect on whether you have been holding yourself back out of fear or simply to preserve your sense of security. Clarity of thought will be key.
Taurus: Dear Taurus, this week marks the end of a tough cycle, bringing more balance, emotional fulfilment, and stability. You may walk away from hurtful situations. Avoid rushing or putting unnecessary pressure on yourself.
Gemini: Dear Gemini, this week may bring multiple responsibilities, and you might not feel fully motivated to handle them all. To manage effectively, you may need to adjust how you approach your work or daily chores.
Cancerians: Dear Cancerians, your wisdom and life experience become your biggest source of inspiration. You may feel guided to look within for answers. This is a good time to expand your horizons and explore new opportunities.
Leo: Dear Leo, this week may open the door to new financial beginnings and opportunities. Some of you may explore better job roles or career paths, driven by your desire for growth and stability. Patience will be your ally.
Virgo: Dear Virgo, this week brings a sense of reawakening and release from tension, confusion, or misunderstandings. Focus on the details that truly matter and rely on logical thinking. Self-confidence will be key.
Representative image | Canva
Libra: Dear Libra, this week is about releasing control issues—whether they arise from you or from someone around you. Free yourself from the weight of unrealistic expectations and allow your mind to breathe.
Scorpio: Dear Scorpio, this week brings movement, creativity, and a surge of energy. Some of you may travel to meet family or attend a joyful gathering. Life will feel as though it’s gaining pace. Love and romance shine this week.
Sagittarius: Dear Sagittarius, this week ushers in a positive wave of change. Step outside your comfort zone, explore new opportunities, and let yourself shine. Success, and recognition are within reach. Embrace your freedom.
Capricorn: Dear Capricorn, release nostalgia or emotional attachments that may be clouding your vision. Let go of control issues, whether they stem from you or others. Watch out for overindulgence in material comforts or luxuries.
Aquarius: Dear Aquarius, you may feel weighed down by the need to make an important choice. Your vision might feel limited, or it may take longer than expected to see the bigger picture. Take steady, small steps toward clarity.
Pisces: Dear Pisces, this week highlights your finances and material stability. You may need to juggle your resources more carefully while managing various expenses. Focus on conserving money and building self-sufficiency.
