Weekly Tarot Predictions: Tarot Card Reading From Aug 18th, 2025 To Aug 24th, 2025 For All Zodiac Signs

Aries

Dear Aries, this week is about breaking free from a stuck situation. Reflect on whether you have been holding yourself back out of fear or simply to preserve your sense of security. Ask yourself if it’s stability or complacency that’s keeping you in place. Clarity of thought will be key. Question your assumptions and seek honest answers before making your next move. As you plan ahead, be kind and encouraging to yourself. Meditation and self-reflection will help you find better solutions. Watch out for relationships that keep you stagnant or hinder your progress. Pay attention to your diet and overall consumption.

Taurus

Dear Taurus, this week marks the end of a tough cycle, bringing more balance, emotional fulfilment, and stability into your life. You may choose to walk away from hurtful situations and may notice improvements in physical health. As your energy reawakens and you step into a new phase, avoid rushing or putting unnecessary pressure on yourself. Work on fixing your sleep cycle. Focus on the bigger picture and lean into logic-plan carefully, dive deep into the details, seek real solutions, and then take inspired action. Allow your progress to build slowly and steadily; the coming months will bring encouraging results.

Tarot Card Readings | Unsplash

Gemini

Dear Gemini, this week may bring multiple responsibilities, and you might not feel fully motivated to handle them all. To manage effectively, you may need to adjust how you approach your work or daily chores. Avoid sharing your plans prematurely, and let intuition guide your decisions. Aim to strike a healthy balance without getting carried away. You may feel more sensitive and perceptive than usual. While family and home life look happy and harmonious, career matters or other duties could leave you preoccupied. Use this time for planning and reflection, rather than major decision-making.

Cancer

Dear Cancerians, this week your wisdom and life experience become your biggest source of inspiration. You may feel guided to look within for answers. Your confidence and natural leadership qualities will be heightened. As you close out a tough cycle, you may feel ready to initiate meaningful changes. This is a good time to expand your horizons and explore new opportunities. Some of you may walk away from your current circumstances in search of greater progress, visibility, recognition, or, for a few, a sense of peace and calm. Focus on building a strong foundation in your career. However, be mindful of potential confrontations in team settings.

Tarot Card Readings | Freepik

Leo

Dear Leo, this week may open the door to new financial beginnings and opportunities. Some of you may explore better job roles or career paths, driven by your desire for growth and stability. While results may take time to manifest, your steady efforts will bring rewarding outcomes. Patience will be your ally. Stay optimistic and avoid feeling discouraged by the pace of progress. Work through inner fears, especially those tied to money or security. For a select few, relocation for career or higher studies could be on the horizon. At this point, your focus and motivation are likely to revolve around strengthening your financial situation .

Virgo

Dear Virgo, this week brings a sense of reawakening and release from tension, confusion, or misunderstandings. Emotions may feel heightened, but this also gives you the chance to cut through the noise and let clarity unfold. Focus on the details that truly matter and rely on logical thinking when making decisions. Don’t hesitate to seek support if needed. Prioritise rest. Good sleep and time in sunlight will help restore your balance. Give yourself a break from constant responsibilities. Your situation is set to improve steadily, and even more so if you can loosen your grip on outcomes and trust the process. Self-confidence will be your strongest ally.

Libra

Dear Libra, this week is about releasing control issues—whether they arise from you or from someone around you. Free yourself from the weight of unrealistic expectations and allow your mind to breathe. Embrace your independence, honour your true wishes and desires, and practice gratitude. When an offer comes your way, whether in your personal or professional life, take time to assess it carefully. Do not accept under pressure, from a need to please, or from an emotional impulse. Say yes only if it genuinely appeals to you and supports your growth or progress. Avoid hasty decisions, and focus on clear, effective communication.

Scorpio

Dear Scorpio, this week brings movement, creativity, and a surge of energy. Some of you may travel to meet family or attend a joyful gathering. Life will feel as though it’s gaining pace, urging you to flow with the momentum. Work through your fears, and if something slips away, trust that it is making space for something better. Your sense of community and connection will be strong, but you may also face a competitive or argumentative moment—likely in your workplace. Love and romance shine this week. Your desire for both emotional and physical closeness shall be strong. Some of you may find yourselves discussing marriage or long-term commitment.

Weekly Tarot Predictions | Unsplash

Sagittarius

Dear Sagittarius, this week ushers in a positive wave of change. It is the right time to step outside your comfort zone, explore new opportunities, and let yourself shine. Success, recognition, and a sense of accomplishment are within reach. Embrace your independence and freedom wholeheartedly. Those who have been dealing with health concerns may notice steady improvement. When it comes to finances, practice caution, especially around lending or borrowing money. This is also a good time to reinforce healthy boundaries in relationships. Pay attention to your dietary habits and overall consumption.

Capricorn

Dear Capricorn, this week encourages you to release nostalgia or emotional attachments that may be clouding your vision. If you have felt overlooked or that your needs have been abandoned, it is time to step into your own strength. Let go of control issues, whether they stem from you or others, and ground yourself firmly on your own two feet. Some of you may find an opportunity to move away from rigid rules or structures. Begin shaping a strong and independent vision for your future, and remain open to change. Watch out for overindulgence in material comforts or luxuries, as excess may hinder your progress. Travel opportunities may also arise for some of you.

Aquarius

Dear Aquarius, this week you may feel weighed down by the need to make an important choice. Your vision might feel limited, or it may take longer than expected to see the bigger picture. Instead of rushing, take steady, small steps toward clarity. Impatience could complicate matters, so avoid major commitments or life-changing decisions for now. Focus on encouraging yourself and nurturing your sense of self-worth. Some of you may receive news regarding your career or finances. Exchanging ideas with those around you could prove helpful. You may also find yourself spending more time at home or with family, and for some, short road trips are on the horizon.

Pisces

Dear Pisces, this week highlights your finances and material stability. You may need to juggle your resources more carefully while managing various expenses. Focus on conserving money and building self-sufficiency. Some of you could experience disagreements related to finances. In matters of love, if a truth comes to light or something unsettles you, try to approach it with compassion. Take time to connect with God/Spirit/Universe for guidance and spiritual messages. Stay hopeful, as positive news may soon reach you. The key lies in balancing your spiritual insights with practical actions, without leaning too heavily on either side.

Deck- White Sage Tarot