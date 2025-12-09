Inside IndiGo's 'Apology Kit' To Passengers After 9 Hour Flight Delay

IndiGo, India’s largest airline with a network of nearly 2,200 daily flights, has been facing its toughest operational meltdown to date. Triggered by government-mandated safety rules introduced almost two years ago, the airline’s disruption peaked on December 5, 2025, when more than 2,000 flights were abruptly cancelled in a single day. While conditions have begun to stabilise, passengers say the situation is still far from normal.

Flyer goes viral after sharing IndiGo’s ‘apology bag’

Amid the chaos, passengers continue to post real-time experiences online. One such video came from the Instagram account run by the father of baby Aaira Gaurav (@babyaaira.gaurav). He revealed that his IndiGo flight had been delayed by a massive nine hours, and to compensate for the inconvenience, the staff handed over a small “apology” kit.

The clip showed the contents of the blue pouch:

-A mini gourmet popcorn pack

-A methi mathri snack

-A mixed fruit juice box

-A Samsung card

The gesture, however, triggered mixed reactions. Some users mocked the offering, one joked, “Popcorn for a 9-hour delay?” while another pointed out that similar snack bags are often handed out even during shorter delays. Others commented that they received far less during previous disruptions.

DGCA pulls up IndiGo for ‘Mismanagement’

With thousands of travellers affected nationwide, the aviation regulator stepped in. The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) issued a stern letter to IndiGo, stating that the airline failed to make adequate arrangements to ensure reliable operations. Civil Aviation Minister Kinjarapu Rammohan Naidu also pointed fingers at the carrier, saying the chaos stemmed from “crew mismanagement.”

The regulator added that IndiGo has expressed “deep regret” for the large-scale disruptions and is “profusely apologetic” about the inconvenience caused.

Refunds, waivers & operational updates

To ease passenger concerns, IndiGo has processed ₹610 crore in automatic refunds for cancelled flights as of December 8, 2025. Additionally, the airline has offered a full waiver on cancellations and rescheduling for all bookings up to December 15.

Flight operations are slowly recovering. IndiGo managed to run 1,650 flights on December 7 and 1,800 flights on December 8, signalling gradual improvement. Officials from both the airline and aviation bodies expect schedules to return to normal in the coming days.