Karan Johar Opens OJU In Gurugram; Restaurant Stayed To Resemble Tokyo Cocktail Bar

By: Rahul M | December 09, 2025

Gurugram’s Golf Course Road now hosts Karan Johar’s newest venture, OJU, set inside The Anya Hotel

Oju is built to reflect the buzz of a Tokyo cocktail lounge, offering an upbeat atmosphere paired with modern Japanese dining

The design draws from Japan’s Shibui philosophy—minimal yet elegant. Expect velvet drapes, Kyoto-style artwork, warm lighting, and cosy zones

The menu is crafted to match the lunar cycle, beginning with lighter flavours and building up to richer dishes

The food spans sushi, sashimi, maki, Robatayaki grills, and chef-led plates

Mixologist Siya Negi curates the drink list, blending Japanese ingredients with clever techniques

Standouts include Ponzu, a chilli-kissed vodka drink and classic coffee connotations

