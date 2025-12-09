Karan Johar Opens OJU In Gurugram; Restaurant Stayed To Resemble Tokyo Cocktail Bar

By: Rahul M | December 09, 2025
Gurugram’s Golf Course Road now hosts Karan Johar’s newest venture, OJU, set inside The Anya Hotel
Oju is built to reflect the buzz of a Tokyo cocktail lounge, offering an upbeat atmosphere paired with modern Japanese dining
The design draws from Japan’s Shibui philosophy—minimal yet elegant. Expect velvet drapes, Kyoto-style artwork, warm lighting, and cosy zones
The menu is crafted to match the lunar cycle, beginning with lighter flavours and building up to richer dishes
The food spans sushi, sashimi, maki, Robatayaki grills, and chef-led plates
Mixologist Siya Negi curates the drink list, blending Japanese ingredients with clever techniques
Standouts include Ponzu, a chilli-kissed vodka drink and classic coffee connotations
