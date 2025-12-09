Mumbai Food Guide: 5 Best Vegan Restaurants To Explore Around The City

By: Amisha Shirgave | December 09, 2025

Mumbai is a city that has something for everyone, specially food

All images from Instagram/Canva

Mumbai is home to some of the best vegan restaurant across the country. The innovative, health friendly options will blow your mind. Here are 5 best vegan restaurants in the city

Paash: It ocuses on mindful, sustainable food using seasonal and organic ingredients. It offers beautifully crafted vegan dishes that feel wholesome, earthy and nourishing

Thank Gourd: It has 100% plant-based menu, so everything is fully vegan-friendly. The global cuisines keeps the food exciting and creative

Earth Cafe: It is one of Mumbai’s most accessible vegan cafes with multiple outlets. It has a huge menu, from smoothie bowls to pizzas to offering plenty of variety

Farmer's Cafe: Known for healthy twists on comfort food like pizzas and burgers. Many dishes can be made vegan, using clean, nutrient-rich ingredients

Avatara: It offers a premium vegan/vegetarian fine-dining experience. It's creative tasting menus that showcase Indian flavours in modern ways

Thanks For Reading!

Mumbai's Britannia & Co. Restaurant Goes Viral For The Adorable 'Julu', A Pet Dog That Rules The...
Find out More