 Mumbai's Britannia & Co. Restaurant Goes Viral For The Adorable 'Julu', A Pet Dog That Rules The Cashier Table
A viral video of Julu, the 13-year-old resident dog of Mumbai’s iconic Britannia & Co., has melted hearts online with over 777k views. Known for ruling the billing counter, Julu has long been part of the cafe’s charm, greeting customers with her calm, loving presence. Social media users shared fond memories, praising both the dog and the restaurant’s old-world warmth

Amisha ShirgaveUpdated: Friday, December 05, 2025, 08:01 PM IST
Mumbai’s legendary Irani cafe Britannia & Co. in Fort has always been known for its timeless charm, wooden furniture, and signature berry pulao. But anyone who has visited the restaurant knows there’s another star who isn’t on the menu, Julu, the cafe’s beloved 13-year-old pet dog and unofficial royal ruler of the billing counter.

The beloved guardian of the billing counter

For more than a decade, Julu has been part of the Britannia family, greeting diners with her gentle eyes or napping peacefully at her throne, the billing desk. Regulars often joke that guests don’t just visit Britannia for food, but to “check in with the king.”

Staff members say Julu has grown up inside the cafe, watching generations of customers walk in and out. Her calm presence has become part of the eatery’s identity, adding warmth to its old-world ambience. Whether she’s curled up in sleep or quietly supervising the room, visitors can’t resist stopping to pet her or click a picture. They also have a cat sitting on the counter besides Julu and she has her own signboard that says, "Only Seeing" which clearly tell you to not touch her and just adore her from a distance.

A viral video sparks a wave of love

Recently, Dobby Devi Xavier (Shatabdi_in_pawderland) shared a heartwarming video of Julu in her royal spot on Instagram. The clip exploded across social media, crossing over 777,000 views, turning the furry monarch into an overnight online sensation.

Pet lovers flooded the comments section with affection and nostalgia, especially those who have met Julu over the years.

One user wrote, “Julu waited for me every morning. Greeted me on the way to office every single day. He’s extremely loving. Even Afshin uncle…”

Another shared, “Been there multiple times. Britannia & Co. and the berry pulao is amazing. The meows and Julu always greet hoomans.”

A third user added, “So good to see this paw-feature… the place has old world charm and the food is outstanding too.”

