 Udaipur Tales To Be Held In January 2026; Here's What To Expect At The International Storytelling Festival
e-Paper Get App
HomeLifestyleUdaipur Tales To Be Held In January 2026; Here's What To Expect At The International Storytelling Festival

Udaipur Tales To Be Held In January 2026; Here's What To Expect At The International Storytelling Festival

Artists from India and across the world are expected to participate, showcasing a rich blend of folk tales, literary narratives, oral traditions, poetry, music, and digital storytelling formats. The goal remains the same and that is to remind the world that stories are the most powerful bridges between cultures.

Sunanda SinghUpdated: Friday, December 05, 2025, 02:58 PM IST
article-image
Udaipur Tales International Storytelling Festival |

The magic of Storytelling is set to return to the City of Lakes as the Udaipur Tales International Storytelling Festival proudly celebrates its seventh edition in 2026. The festival is known as one of India’s most unique cultural events, bringing together storytellers, performers, writers, and art lovers from across the globe to transform Udaipur into a three-day celebration of words, imagination, and human connection.

The seventh edition promises a more vibrant and diverse line-up than ever before. This festival is scheduled for January 9 to 11, in the scenic backdrop of Udaipur, Rajasthan.

About the Udaipur Tales Festival

Artists from India and across the world are expected to participate, showcasing a rich blend of folk tales, literary narratives, oral traditions, poetry, music, and digital storytelling formats. The goal remains the same and that is to remind the world that stories are the most powerful bridges between cultures.

FPJ Shorts
Stephen On OTT: Everything You Need To Know About Gomathi Shankar's Thriller Film
Stephen On OTT: Everything You Need To Know About Gomathi Shankar's Thriller Film
Virar Building Collapse: VVMC Assistant Commissioner Gilson Gonsalves Arrested In Ramabai Apartment Tragedy Probe
Virar Building Collapse: VVMC Assistant Commissioner Gilson Gonsalves Arrested In Ramabai Apartment Tragedy Probe
'Sword-Balancing Belly Dance': Chhattisgarh's 16-Year-Old Girl Amazes Netizens With Her Killer Moves, Jacqueline Fernandez Reacts
'Sword-Balancing Belly Dance': Chhattisgarh's 16-Year-Old Girl Amazes Netizens With Her Killer Moves, Jacqueline Fernandez Reacts
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Written Update, December 5: Abhira & Armaan Try To Find Who's Pregnant In Poddar House
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Written Update, December 5: Abhira & Armaan Try To Find Who's Pregnant In Poddar House

Apart from performances, the festival will host interactive workshops, children’s sessions, open-mic spaces, poetry slams, author meet-ups, panel discussions, and an immersive space dedicated to indigenous storytelling traditions. For young minds, there will be special school outreach programs encouraging students to explore creative expression beyond textbooks.

Founder of Udaipur Tales talks about the festival

Speaking on the announcement, Sushmita Singha, Co-founder of Udaipur Tales, said: “Storytelling is the purest form of human connection. Each edition of Udaipur Tales is about rediscovering that bond — through voices, traditions, and experiences that move us. The 2026 edition will bring together a diverse community of storytellers and listeners to celebrate narratives that unite, inspire, and transform. Udaipur Tales is about stories that connect us — raw, real, and human.”

Talking about the festival, the famous singer Meiyang Chang said, “The magic of stories and the spoken word, especially in a hyper-distracted and splintered world, will always bring people together. And what is music if not stories set to a tune, passed on from soul to soul? For that very reason, I look forward to performing at Udaipur Tales, binding everyone together in soothing music, comforting words and infectious smiles.”

Udaipur Tales Festival 2026: Dates, Venue and more

Festival Name: Udaipur Tales International Storytelling Festival

Location: Park Exotica Resort, Udaipur

Dates for 2026: The seventh edition of the storytelling festival will run from January 9 to January 11.

Speakers: The fest will include artists like: Arif Zakaria, Divy Nidhi Sharma, Meiyang Chang, Danish Hussain, Mayur Kalbag, Tenny Wizard of Ra, Prithwiraj Choudhury, Geetika Lidder, Vilas Janve, Jyoti Pandey and others. In a unique inclusion, inmates from Udaipur’s Central Jail will also perform as artists, sharing their stories and music.

Read Also
Jaipur Lit Festival 2026's Dates Announced! All You Need To Know About World's Largest Literary Show
article-image

Where to get tickets?

BookMyShow now offers festival tickets, priced from INR 250. That would be adequate for a single occasion at most cultural gatherings. However, in this instance, it provides three days dedicated to listening and self-reflection. Hurry up, book your tickets, and reserve your seat!

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Renowned Mumbai Artist & Author Prakash Bal Joshi Invited As Guest of Honour at 7th International...

Renowned Mumbai Artist & Author Prakash Bal Joshi Invited As Guest of Honour at 7th International...

Udaipur Tales To Be Held In January 2026; Here's What To Expect At The International Storytelling...

Udaipur Tales To Be Held In January 2026; Here's What To Expect At The International Storytelling...

Inside Photos Of Sara Tendulkar's Varanasi Getaway With Mother Anjali: Chaat, Mithai, Ganga Ghat &...

Inside Photos Of Sara Tendulkar's Varanasi Getaway With Mother Anjali: Chaat, Mithai, Ganga Ghat &...

Sharvari Wagh Steals The Spotlight In ₹1.40 Lakh Dreamy Black Gown At Mumbai Award Show

Sharvari Wagh Steals The Spotlight In ₹1.40 Lakh Dreamy Black Gown At Mumbai Award Show

Newly-Wed Couple Attend Their Own Reception On Video Call As Their IndiGo Flight Gets Cancelled

Newly-Wed Couple Attend Their Own Reception On Video Call As Their IndiGo Flight Gets Cancelled