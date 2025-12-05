Udaipur Tales To Be Held In January 2026; Here's What To Expect At The International Storytelling Festival

Udaipur Tales International Storytelling Festival |

The magic of Storytelling is set to return to the City of Lakes as the Udaipur Tales International Storytelling Festival proudly celebrates its seventh edition in 2026. The festival is known as one of India’s most unique cultural events, bringing together storytellers, performers, writers, and art lovers from across the globe to transform Udaipur into a three-day celebration of words, imagination, and human connection.

The seventh edition promises a more vibrant and diverse line-up than ever before. This festival is scheduled for January 9 to 11, in the scenic backdrop of Udaipur, Rajasthan.

About the Udaipur Tales Festival

Artists from India and across the world are expected to participate, showcasing a rich blend of folk tales, literary narratives, oral traditions, poetry, music, and digital storytelling formats. The goal remains the same and that is to remind the world that stories are the most powerful bridges between cultures.

Apart from performances, the festival will host interactive workshops, children’s sessions, open-mic spaces, poetry slams, author meet-ups, panel discussions, and an immersive space dedicated to indigenous storytelling traditions. For young minds, there will be special school outreach programs encouraging students to explore creative expression beyond textbooks.

Founder of Udaipur Tales talks about the festival

Speaking on the announcement, Sushmita Singha, Co-founder of Udaipur Tales, said: “Storytelling is the purest form of human connection. Each edition of Udaipur Tales is about rediscovering that bond — through voices, traditions, and experiences that move us. The 2026 edition will bring together a diverse community of storytellers and listeners to celebrate narratives that unite, inspire, and transform. Udaipur Tales is about stories that connect us — raw, real, and human.”

Talking about the festival, the famous singer Meiyang Chang said, “The magic of stories and the spoken word, especially in a hyper-distracted and splintered world, will always bring people together. And what is music if not stories set to a tune, passed on from soul to soul? For that very reason, I look forward to performing at Udaipur Tales, binding everyone together in soothing music, comforting words and infectious smiles.”

Udaipur Tales Festival 2026: Dates, Venue and more

Festival Name: Udaipur Tales International Storytelling Festival

Location: Park Exotica Resort, Udaipur

Dates for 2026: The seventh edition of the storytelling festival will run from January 9 to January 11.

Speakers: The fest will include artists like: Arif Zakaria, Divy Nidhi Sharma, Meiyang Chang, Danish Hussain, Mayur Kalbag, Tenny Wizard of Ra, Prithwiraj Choudhury, Geetika Lidder, Vilas Janve, Jyoti Pandey and others. In a unique inclusion, inmates from Udaipur’s Central Jail will also perform as artists, sharing their stories and music.

Where to get tickets?

BookMyShow now offers festival tickets, priced from INR 250. That would be adequate for a single occasion at most cultural gatherings. However, in this instance, it provides three days dedicated to listening and self-reflection. Hurry up, book your tickets, and reserve your seat!