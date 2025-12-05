Sharvari Wagh Steals The Spotlight In ₹1.40 Lakh Dreamy Black Gown At Mumbai Award Show

By: Aanchal Chaudhary | December 05, 2025
Sharvari Wagh once again proved she's the queen of effortless glam as she stepped out for a Mumbai award night
Channelling a modern-day princess, the actress slipped into a dramatic black ballgown crafted by designer duo Gauri & Nainika
The gown stood out with its chic criss-cross halter neckline and dreamy pleated skirt, giving it that red-carpet sweep
It featured red floral embroidery details on one side, breaking the monotony of black with bold romance
According to the brand, the couture look does comes with a hefty price tag of ₹1,40,000
Sharvari kept her accessories minimal with just a pair of floral diamond studs, letting the gown do all the talking
Her beauty look stayed soft and ethereal with dewy skin, subtle shimmer, nude lips, and a sleek middle-parted bun with loose tendrils framing her face beautifully
Thanks For Reading!