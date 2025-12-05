Newly-Wed Couple Attend Their Own Reception On Video Call As Their IndiGo Flight Gets Cancelled

In an unusual turn of events, an incident unfolded in Karnataka’s Hubballi this week when a newlywed couple ended up joining their own wedding reception virtually, thanks to a wave of IndiGo flight cancellations that disrupted travel plans nationwide.

What exactly happened?

Medha Kshirsagar from Hubballi and Sangama Das from Bhubaneswar, both software engineers based in Bengaluru, had planned a formal reception on December 3 at Gujarat Bhavan in Hubballi. The couple tied the knot in Bhubaneswar on November 23 and booked a two-leg journey from Bhubaneswar to Bengaluru and then to Hubballi for the event.

However, their travel came to a standstill when IndiGo began cancelling flights across India due to a severe pilot shortage and issues implementing updated Flight Duty Time Limitations (FDTL) norms. The couple’s December 2 flights were pushed back repeatedly from 9 AM on Tuesday until early Wednesday morning, before being officially cancelled on December 3.

Guests gather, Parents step in

With the venue prepared, relatives already assembled, and no way to postpone at the last minute, the bride’s parents made a quick decision. They took the couple’s seats on stage to continue the rituals traditionally, while Medha and Sangama, fully dressed in their wedding attire, appeared live from Bhubaneswar through a video call.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

“We hoped till the last moment that they would make it,” the bride’s mother said. “But when their flight was cancelled at 4 AM, we had no option. We felt terrible because so many guests had already arrived. So we arranged for the couple to join online and projected them on screen.”

Several guests traveling on connecting routes such as Bhubaneswar- Mumbai–Hubballi faced similar cancellations.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Why IndiGo is cancelling hundreds of flights

India’s largest airline has been battling major operational turbulence this week. IndiGo acknowledged that improper roster planning and gaps in adapting to the government’s updated FDTL norms, designed to ensure pilot rest and flight safety, led to widespread disruptions.

Despite the chaos, Medha and Sangama’s virtual appearance became the highlight of the evening. Guests greeted the couple on screen, and the ceremony continued with a blend of tradition and technology, making it a reception the family will never forget