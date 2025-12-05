Inside Photos Of Sara Tendulkar's Varanasi Getaway With Mother Anjali: Chaat, Mithai, Ganga Ghat & More

By: Amisha Shirgave | December 05, 2025
Varanasi, often celebrated as the City of a Thousand Temples and regarded as one of the world’s oldest living cities, recently welcomed a special visitor
All images from Instagram
Sara Tendulkar, daughter of cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar, spent a quick but vibrant 36 hours exploring the spiritual hub alongside her mother, Anjali Tendulkar
Despite her short stay, the nutritionist and biomedical scientist made the most of her time, immersing herself in the local culture, iconic foods, and timeless textiles
Food was another major part of her journey. Sara enjoyed everything from hot kulhad chai to the city’s famous spicy and tangy street chaat
One of the highlights of her trip was shopping for exquisite Banarasi sarees. In her “Varanasi photo dump,” Sara posted a colourful stack of handwoven drapes in hues of purple, red, green, pink and blue, all adorned with classic zari work
When in Varanasi, a visit to the ghats is an experience one must definitely have. Sara did it too
She also tasted the tiranga barfi, a tricolour sweet that received a GI tag in April 2024, along with traditional local treats like dahi vada
