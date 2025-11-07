 Jaipur Lit Festival 2026's Dates Announced! All You Need To Know About World's Largest Literary Show
The Jaipur Literature Festival has been an integral part of the Pink City for more than a decade. During the festival, people from across the country travel to Jaipur to immerse themselves in the culture that unfolds over a period of 4-5 days.

Sunanda SinghUpdated: Friday, November 07, 2025, 02:36 PM IST
Jaipur Literature Festival | TuskTravels

The Jaipur Literature Festival, commonly called JLF, is held every year in January in Jaipur. Here is all you need to know about JLF, including its date, venue, significance, and more about the upcoming literary festival.

About Jaipur Literature Festival

The Jaipur Literature Festival (JLF), a five-day festival, is a large yearly book festival in Jaipur, India, where authors, readers, and intellectuals come together to explore books and concepts. Referred to as the "greatest literary spectacle on the planet," it features discussions, debates, readings, and music from a diverse array of international speakers, including authors, politicians, and humanitarian activists. It's a significant worldwide event that has also expanded to include satellite festivals in various countries.

Highlights of the Jaipur Literature Festival 2026

Festival Name: Jaipur Literature Festival (JLF)

Location: Rajasthan's capital, Jaipur (Pink City)

Dates for 2026: The 19th edition of the literary festival will run from January 15 to January 19.

Speakers: The fest will include around 300 speakers including Nobel, Man Booker, Pulitzer, Padma Vibhushan, and Sahitya Akademi Award winners.

In addition to literary sessions, the Jaipur Literature Festival 2026 will feature numerous cultural activities. The Heritage Evenings will showcase performances of music, poetry, and drama against the historical setting of Jaipur. Renowned artists from India and around the world will take the stage at Jaipur Music.

Namita Gokhale: Co-Director of Jaipur Literature Festival shares details

Festival co-director Namita Gokhale said, "The world's largest literary festival returns to Jaipur once again in January. This platform is a confluence of diverse languages, cultures, and ideas, creating new avenues for dialogue in our times. This year's program encompasses both traditional and contemporary themes, offering a glimpse into the future."

