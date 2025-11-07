Mumbai LitFest 2025 Begins Today At NCPA: Check Day 1 Schedule & Complete Guide

Mumbai LitFest 2025 | Canva

Literature takes over Mumbai once again! Literature Live! Mumbai LitFest 2025 opens today at the National Centre for the Performing Arts (NCPA), Nariman Point. Now in its 16th edition, the festival runs from November 7 to 9, bringing together voices from more than 10 countries under one roof.

Founded by Anil Dharker and Shashi Baliga, the Mumbai LitFest is the city’s first and oldest literary festival. This year's edition celebrates the power of words through fiction, poetry, science, history, and storytelling, all while reflecting the energy and diversity of Mumbai itself.

Entry to all sessions is free, and the lineup for Day 1 promises thought-provoking debates, moving performances, and powerful storytelling.

Mumbai LitFest 2025 Day 1 schedule: Friday, November 7

For The Love of The Word

3:00 PM – 4:30 PM at Tata Theatre

The festival opens with The Anil Dharker Session, followed by "Truth. Trust. Testimony: Their Value in the Age of the Individual." Featuring Christian Stocker, Shehan Karunatilaka, and Venki Ramakrishnan, moderated by Anish Gawande, the panel dives deep into the evolving meaning of truth in an era shaped by technology, bias, and individual perception.

Holding Ground

5:00 PM – 6:00 PM at Godrej Theatre

Writer Tarini Mohan joins Preetham Gandhi Sunkavalli to reflect on resilience and hope after a life-changing accident. The conversation also explores disability justice and inclusivity in today’s India.

Sleep On It

5:00 PM – 6:00 PM at Tata Theatre

Health expert Luke Coutinho and actor-chef Amrita Raichand decode 75 practical ways to rest and restore the mind and body. Drawing from 'The Calm Prescription', the session highlights how rest can be the ultimate form of self-care.

Queer Directions (Workshop)

5:00 PM – 6:30 PM at West Room 1

Writers Dhamini Ratnam, Dhrubo Jyoti, and Parmesh Shahani lead an interactive workshop on writing queer non-fiction, from crafting memoirs to exploring identity, structure, and storytelling techniques.

Godrej Literature Live! Poet Laureate 2025

6:30 PM – 7:30 PM at Little Theatre

This year's Poet Laureate, Sitanshu Yashaschandra, engages in an intimate conversation with artist Atul Dodiya, tracing a lifetime in verse filled with reflection, memory, and lyrical grace.

Booked!

6:30 PM – 7:30 PM at Tata Theatre

Booker Prize winner Shehan Karunatilaka sits down with Jerry Pinto to discuss the art of blending satire, surrealism, and politics in storytelling and how Sri Lanka continues to inspire his narratives.

ROOM-i-Nation

8:00 PM – 9:15 PM at Experimental Theatre

Created and performed by Aditya Prakash and co-written with choreographer Mythili Prakash, ROOM-i-Nation combines Karnatik music, dance, and storytelling to explore identity, immigration, and belonging.

The Great Debate: India and China Must Be Friends

8:00 PM – 9:10 PM at Tata Theatre

Moderated by Govindraj Ethiraj, this sharp debate features Lt Gen. S. L. Narasimhan and Vappala Balachandran arguing for the motion, while Sandeep Unnithan and Sriparna Pathak argue against. Expect a lively exchange on diplomacy, economics, and the geopolitics shaping Asia.