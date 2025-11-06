Mumbai LitFest 2025: Here's How To Reach NCPA Using City's Public Transport; Metro 3 Turns Out To Be Best Option

Mumbai: The 16th edition of 'Literature Live! The Mumbai LitFest' is set to take place from November 7 to 9, 2025, at the National Centre for the Performing Arts (NCPA), Nariman Point. Presented by the Godrej Industries Group, this year’s festival promises an inspiring mix of fiction, poetry, philosophy, history, business, science and justice, all set against Mumbai’s vibrant cultural backdrop.

Mumbai Metro 3 - Best Option To Reach

Adding to the excitement this year, the newly opened Mumbai Metro Line 3 (Aqua Line) has made the NCPA even more accessible. Visitors can now simply get off at Vidhan Bhavan Metro Station, just a 3-minute walk from the festival venue, making travel to South Mumbai faster and more convenient than ever before.

Here’s how to reach NCPA for the Mumbai LitFest 2025:

By Metro:

Take the Mumbai Metro 3 and get off at Vidhan Bhavan Station. From there, it’s just a 3-minute walk to NCPA.

By Train:

Both Churchgate and Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus (CST) are within easy reach of the venue. From either station, a short taxi or bus ride will get you to NCPA.

By BEST Bus:

Routes 108 and 137 stop right outside the venue. You can also take Bus 9 from Churchgate or A-115 from CST.

By Taxi:

Shared taxis from CST and Churchgate to Nariman Point are available during peak hours.

Star-studded Lineup Of Writers & Personalities

The festival’s star-studded lineup features former Chief Justice of India D.Y. Chandrachud, author and MP Shashi Tharoor, journalist Faye D’Souza, writer Shobhaa De, filmmaker Paromita Vohra, and actors Lillete Dubey, Soha Ali Khan, and Jim Sarbh. Over 100 writers, speakers, and performers from more than 10 countries will participate, celebrating diverse voices across languages, genders and cultures.

Other notable names include Jerry Pinto, Jeet Thayil, Shubhangi Swarup, Luke Coutinho, Omar Musa, Yang Shuang-zi, Shehan Karunatilaka, Venki Ramakrishnan and Wikipedia co-founder Jimmy Wales.

The festival will also honour outstanding literary and cultural contributions through its annual Poet Laureate and Lifetime Achievement Awards.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/