Vasai-Virar News: Breath Care Hospital Loses License Over Doctor's Negligence In 27-Year-Old's Death | Here's What Happened

Vasai-Virar: Crackdown On Bogus Doctors Intensifies, Illegal Practitioner Booked In Nalasopara

Palghar: The Vasai Virar City Municipal Corporation (VVCMC) has cancelled the registration of Vasai West's Breath Care Hospital, over the negligence of doctors which had led to death of 27-year-old patient, Rupesh Gupta, last year in March. According to Hindustan Times, Dr Dharmendra Dubey, the owner of the hospital, has been booked for culpable homicide. This came after an inquiry by its health department and Palghar district health officer.

Here's What happened

On March 18 2024, Rupesh Gupta was admitted to Vasai West's Breath Care Hospital with complaints of cold, cough and fever. Rupesh's father, Lalman, alleged that his son was not given oxygen support despite facing difficulties in breathing. He added that the hospital did not arrange for cardiac ambulance for his son and was also also not shifted to another hospital. Rupesh Gupta died on March 19, however, an FIR against Dr Dharmendra Dubey was filed on January 14 this year.

'No Other Person Will Have To Lose A Son,' Says Father

Speaking of the VVCMC cancelling liscence of the hospital, the father expressed relief and told Hindustan Times that his long struggle has paid off and no other person in future will have to lose a son at this hospital which was supposed to be a specialty hospital for respiratory problems.

Police said 'similar complaint was lodged against Dr Dubey in 2022'

Earlier in June 2025, a Manikpur police officer had told Mid Day that during an investigation on the incident, it was found that the a similar compalint was filed againt the same doctor in 2022. He also informed the doctor runs four hospital with one in Vasai another in Nalasopara, Bhayandar and Mira Road.



