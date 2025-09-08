Mumbai News: Over 15 Rats Found In A Day At Cooper Hospital; Two Women Were Bitten Within Three Days | VIDEO

Mumbai News: Over 15 Rats Found In A Day At Vile Parle's Cooper Hospital; Two Women Were Bitten Within Three Days | File

Mumbai: The hospital administration woke up to a shock after two patients were bitten by rats in three days at Cooper Hospital, has set traps and glue traps in the patient rooms through the officers of the K West ward to catch the patients. More than 15 rats have been caught in these traps in a day. This has raised the question of security and health of the patients at Mumbai's Cooper Hospital in Vile Parle.

After it was revealed that rats were roaming freely on the beds of patients in the women's ward of Cooper Hospital, a shocking incident occurred in which two rats bit female patients within three days. This raised the issue of cleanliness and safety of patients in Cooper Hospital.

Also Watch

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Therefore, taking note of this, Additional Deputy Commissioner of Mumbai Municipal Corporation Vipin Sharma instructed the Pesticide Officer of K/West Zone to conduct daily rounds in Cooper Hospital and inspect the measures taken according to report by Loksatta.

Implementing the instructions given by the Pesticide Officer, the entire hospital premises have been inspected and all the holes in the walls and corners have been plugged. Also, nets are being installed to prevent rats from entering the sewage pipes etc. Also, cages and glue traps have been installed in the women's wards to catch rats.

On Sunday, more than 15 rats were caught in this cage installed in the women's wards in one day. Although the large number of rats found has made patients feel comfortable, the question is being raised by patients whether this ward is for rats or for humans.

An 85-year-old woman at Dr. R. N. Cooper Municipal General Hospital in Vile Parle was bitten by a rat while asleep, with photos of her injury emerging two days later. This incident follows a viral video showcasing rats in the female ward.

Despite a previous directive to improve pest control, hospital staff attributed the ongoing issue to unhygienic conditions. In response, the hospital administration has issued notices to the pest control contractor and formed a sanitation committee to enhance cleanliness.