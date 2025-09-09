 Mumbai Weather Update: City Wakes Up To Sunny Skies After Relentless Rains For Past Few Weeks; Light Drizzles Expected
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMumbai Weather Update: City Wakes Up To Sunny Skies After Relentless Rains For Past Few Weeks; Light Drizzles Expected

Mumbai Weather Update: City Wakes Up To Sunny Skies After Relentless Rains For Past Few Weeks; Light Drizzles Expected

After two months of relentless downpours along the Konkan coast, a noticeable shift in the weather has finally brought much-needed relief to residents. Districts including Mumbai, Thane, Navi Mumbai, Palghar, Raigad, Ratnagiri, and Sindhudurg, which have been under continuous heavy rainfall warnings, are now experiencing a break from the intense showers.

Prathamesh KharadeUpdated: Tuesday, September 09, 2025, 08:38 AM IST
article-image
Mumbai Weather | File

Mumbai: Mumbai woke up to sunny skies on Tuesday morning after a stretch of relentless rains since the past few weeks. Unlike the past few days saw heavy and persistent rainfall, today’s forecast signals quieter conditions.

While the sky will remain overcast throughout the day, only light drizzles are expected in certain parts of the city. The maximum temperature is predicted to hover around 30°C, while the minimum will remain close to 25°C.

Thane and Navi Mumbai, both of which dealt with waterlogging in several pockets due to heavy showers earlier this month, are also likely to experience milder weather today. The forecast suggests occasional light rain but no significant downpours. Skies will stay cloudy, with temperatures ranging between 24°C and 30°C.

Palghar district, which has also endured continuous rainfall, is likely to see only light drizzle today. Overcast skies will dominate, with occasional spells of humidity causing a mild rise in discomfort. Temperatures are forecast between 24°C and 29°C. While the rainfall intensity is expected to remain low, residents can still anticipate damp and cloudy conditions.

FPJ Shorts
iPhone 17 Series Launch Today: How To Watch Apple Event Live
iPhone 17 Series Launch Today: How To Watch Apple Event Live
Rahul Gandhi Gifts Stray Puppy To Mallikarjun Kharge's Granddaughter In A Heart-Warming Birthday Surprise - VIDEO
Rahul Gandhi Gifts Stray Puppy To Mallikarjun Kharge's Granddaughter In A Heart-Warming Birthday Surprise - VIDEO
New GST Slabs To Propel Automobile Sector, Boosting Job Opportunities; Informal Sector Drivers, Mechanics,& Small Service Garages
New GST Slabs To Propel Automobile Sector, Boosting Job Opportunities; Informal Sector Drivers, Mechanics,& Small Service Garages
The Bengal Files Box Office Collection Day 4: Vivek Agnihotri's Film Sees 60% Dip, Earns ₹1.10 Crore On First Monday
The Bengal Files Box Office Collection Day 4: Vivek Agnihotri's Film Sees 60% Dip, Earns ₹1.10 Crore On First Monday
Read Also
BMC Awards ₹89 Crore Contract For Mumbai Coastal Road Maintenance, Promenade And Open Spaces...
article-image

Konkan Gets Breather From Heavy Showers

In Raigad, Ratnagiri and Sindhudurg, districts that bore the brunt of torrential rains over the last two months, conditions have finally eased. For the first time in weeks, there are no alerts for heavy rainfall. Instead, the day will see scattered drizzles in some places and moderate showers in others.

Overall, the weather will remain mild, offering some respite to coastal towns that have faced flooding and travel disruptions. Daytime temperatures are set between 29°C and 31°C, a touch warmer than in recent weeks.

Read Also
Navi Mumbai Collects 63 Tons Of 'Nirmalya' During Ganeshotsav, Converts Waste Into Organic...
article-image

After two months of relentless downpours along the Konkan coast, a noticeable shift in the weather has finally brought much-needed relief to residents. Districts including Mumbai, Thane, Navi Mumbai, Palghar, Raigad, Ratnagiri and Sindhudurg, which have been under continuous heavy rainfall warnings, are now experiencing a break from the intense showers.

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has confirmed that no fresh weather warnings are in place for the Konkan belt today. Although skies remain gloomy and the air humid, the absence of heavy showers is providing a much-needed breather to residents and civic authorities alike.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Mumbai Weather Update: City Wakes Up To Sunny Skies After Relentless Rains For Past Few Weeks; Light...

Mumbai Weather Update: City Wakes Up To Sunny Skies After Relentless Rains For Past Few Weeks; Light...

Navi Mumbai International Airport Set To Be Inaugurated Soon But Supporting Infrastructure Yet To...

Navi Mumbai International Airport Set To Be Inaugurated Soon But Supporting Infrastructure Yet To...

'Wish To Devote More Time To My Business': BJP’s Rising Star Mohit Kamboj Bows Out Of Active...

'Wish To Devote More Time To My Business': BJP’s Rising Star Mohit Kamboj Bows Out Of Active...

'State Cannot Unjustly Enrich Itself At Citizens’ Cost': Bombay HC

'State Cannot Unjustly Enrich Itself At Citizens’ Cost': Bombay HC

Mumbai: Shilpa Shetty’s Husband Raj Kundra Summoned By EOW In ₹60.48 Crore Cheating Case; LOC...

Mumbai: Shilpa Shetty’s Husband Raj Kundra Summoned By EOW In ₹60.48 Crore Cheating Case; LOC...