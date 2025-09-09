Mumbai Weather Update: City Wakes Up To Sunny Skies After Relentless Rains For Past Few Weeks; Light Drizzles Expected

Mumbai Weather | File

Mumbai: Mumbai woke up to sunny skies on Tuesday morning after a stretch of relentless rains since the past few weeks. Unlike the past few days saw heavy and persistent rainfall, today’s forecast signals quieter conditions.

While the sky will remain overcast throughout the day, only light drizzles are expected in certain parts of the city. The maximum temperature is predicted to hover around 30°C, while the minimum will remain close to 25°C.

Thane and Navi Mumbai, both of which dealt with waterlogging in several pockets due to heavy showers earlier this month, are also likely to experience milder weather today. The forecast suggests occasional light rain but no significant downpours. Skies will stay cloudy, with temperatures ranging between 24°C and 30°C.

Palghar district, which has also endured continuous rainfall, is likely to see only light drizzle today. Overcast skies will dominate, with occasional spells of humidity causing a mild rise in discomfort. Temperatures are forecast between 24°C and 29°C. While the rainfall intensity is expected to remain low, residents can still anticipate damp and cloudy conditions.

Konkan Gets Breather From Heavy Showers

In Raigad, Ratnagiri and Sindhudurg, districts that bore the brunt of torrential rains over the last two months, conditions have finally eased. For the first time in weeks, there are no alerts for heavy rainfall. Instead, the day will see scattered drizzles in some places and moderate showers in others.

Overall, the weather will remain mild, offering some respite to coastal towns that have faced flooding and travel disruptions. Daytime temperatures are set between 29°C and 31°C, a touch warmer than in recent weeks.

After two months of relentless downpours along the Konkan coast, a noticeable shift in the weather has finally brought much-needed relief to residents. Districts including Mumbai, Thane, Navi Mumbai, Palghar, Raigad, Ratnagiri and Sindhudurg, which have been under continuous heavy rainfall warnings, are now experiencing a break from the intense showers.

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has confirmed that no fresh weather warnings are in place for the Konkan belt today. Although skies remain gloomy and the air humid, the absence of heavy showers is providing a much-needed breather to residents and civic authorities alike.