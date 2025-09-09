Maharashtra: Thalassemia Crisis Expected To Worsen Amid Rising Cases Among Children In State | Pixabay

Maharashtra: The number of children suffering from thalassemia is steadily increasing in Maharashtra, raising serious concerns for the state's healthcare system. According to a 2023 report by the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), approximately 10,000 to 12,000 children are born with thalassemia every year in India. Of these, around 800 to 900 newborns are diagnosed with thalassemia major in Maharashtra alone.

Thalassemia is a genetic disorder caused by a mutation in the haemoglobin-producing gene, resulting in the body’s inability to produce sufficient haemoglobin. Affected patients require lifelong blood transfusions. Experts emphasise that greater public awareness can help prevent the birth of thalassemia-affected children, but this requires active involvement from both the health department and medical organisations, as reported by Loksatta.

The highest prevalence of thalassemia in the state is reported in urban areas like Mumbai, Pune, Nagpur, Nashik, and Kolhapur, while cases are also rising in rural regions. As per the National Council of Blood Transfusion, over 20 per cent of the total blood transfusion demand in Maharashtra is for thalassemia-affected children.

Hospitals such as Tata Memorial, J.J. Hospital, KEM, SHIV, and Sassoon Hospital have recorded a consistent increase in patient registrations over the past three years. If both parents are thalassemia minor carriers, their child has a risk of being born with thalassemia major, requiring regular blood transfusions and iron chelation therapy to manage iron overload.

The Treatment costs exceed Rs 1 lakh annually per patient. While the Maharashtra government offers support through schemes like the Mahatma Jyotiba Phule Jan Arogya Yojana, poor families in rural areas continue to struggle with the high cost of treatment.

The Maharashtra Thalassemia Society, along with other NGOs, has launched awareness campaigns, and parent groups are demanding stronger government policies. Experts suggest that mandatory pre-marital screenings, early diagnosis, and affordable treatment are essential to control the rise of thalassemia in the state. Without urgent action from the public health system, according to the report, the crisis of thalassemia among children in Maharashtra is expected to worsen.