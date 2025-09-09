IN PICS: Mumbai’s CSMT Metro Station On Aqua Line 3 Nears Completion, Set To Open Soon | FPJ| Vijay Gohil

Mumbai: The construction of the Aqua Line 3 CSMT Metro station, located opposite the BMC headquarters near Azad Maidan, is almost complete. This underground station is part of Mumbai’s ambitious Metro Line 3 project aimed at easing congestion and improving connectivity across the city.

With finishing touches underway, the station is expected to open to the public soon, offering commuters a faster and more convenient travel option in South Mumbai. Once operational, it will play a key role in linking important business and heritage hubs in the area.

Stunning Modern Architecture

FPJ| Vijay Gohil

The recent visuals from the CSMT Metro station site highlight its striking and thoughtfully crafted architecture. One of the most eye-catching features is the curved outer structure of the entrance, which is made entirely of glass. This transparent design not only gives the station a modern and elegant look but also allows natural light to flow inside, creating a bright and welcoming atmosphere.

The overall design of the entrance showcases a blend of aesthetics and functionality. The structure’s clean curves and sleek glass give it a futuristic appearance, making it stand out amid the surrounding heritage architecture near Azad Maidan and the BMC headquarters.

FPJ| Vijay Gohil

With a focus on modern infrastructure, energy efficiency, and commuter comfort, the CSMT Metro station is shaping up to be one of the most impressive underground transit points in Mumbai.

MMRDA Completes 60% of Elevated Corridor for Metro Line 4 Phase 1, Trial Runs Expected in September

In another significant development related to Mumbai’s growing metro network, the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) has announced that 60% of the elevated corridor construction for Metro Line 4 (Wadala–Kasarvadavali) has been completed under Phase 1.

This progress comes at a time when multiple metro corridors across the city are inching closer to operational readiness, promising improved connectivity and reduced road congestion for Mumbaikars.

Under Phase 1, MMRDA is preparing to launch services on a 10.5 km section of Metro Line 4. Of this, 6.9 km of the elevated viaduct—including major components such as U-girders, I-girders, and precast segments—has already been completed.

The construction work spans key locations including Kapurbawdi, Manpada, Tikujiniwadi, Dongripada, Vijay Garden, and Kasarvadavali. Despite ongoing vehicular congestion in these areas, MMRDA has managed to place all necessary girders, marking a major milestone in structural completion. On Monday, the final girder was successfully installed on this stretch.

