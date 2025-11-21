Maharashtra State Finance Commission Reviews Municipal Corporations’ Financial Health In Thane |

Thane: A crucial meeting of the 6th Maharashtra State Finance Commission was organized in Thane to consider the financial condition of the state's municipal corporations, income-expenditure balance, and measures for revenue growth.

In the meetings held under the chairmanship of the commission's chairman, Nitin Kareer, he directed all municipal corporations to strictly follow the guidelines set by the government for revenue growth and ensure effective financial management by controlling expenses.

The meeting was organized at the Civic Research Center of Thane Municipal Corporation. On this occasion, Additional Chief Secretary Govind Raj, Commissioner of the Directorate of City Administration Abhishek Krishna, Thane Municipal Commissioner Saurabh Rao, along with commissioners and additional commissioners of various municipal corporations of the state were present. According to the instructions of the 6th Finance Commission constituted in February 2025, all municipal corporations presented details of their current revenue sources and financial status. It was revealed that in most municipal corporations, expenditure is higher than income, on which the commission chairman expressed concern and gave instructions to implement a plan to cut expenses and increase savings.

Instructions to make necessary improvements in property tax, water tax, professional tax, license fees, etc., as per the commission's suggestions. Emphasis on implementing tax increases by taking citizens into confidence so that a situation of opposition does not arise. Suggestion to increase revenue by amending the fees charged on new constructions. Need for continuous follow-up at the divisional level to receive grants from the state government on time.

Demand for direct payment of stamp duty to municipal corporations

Various municipal corporations raised the issue that stamp duty is first collected by the state government and later distributed to the municipal corporations. The commissioners suggested that a fixed percentage should be deposited directly with the municipal corporations at the time of registration, which will bring transparency and stability to income.

Major demands of Thane Municipal Corporation

In this meeting, Thane Municipal Commissioner Saurabh Rao held important discussions regarding the necessary assistance to be received through the State Finance Commission. In this, demands were made in this meeting regarding education cess, employment guarantee cess, tax on residential properties, stamp duty, issuing licenses through the Municipal Corporation to establishments preparing medicines and food items, transferring income received from registration and renewal of all shops and establishments, road tax, etc. Also, pending demands with the government were discussed at this time.

The Municipal Corporation should prepare an objective budget by properly balancing income and expenditure while preparing the budget for the upcoming financial year, so that expenses are saved and the Municipal Corporation does not bear a financial burden, such instructions were also given by Chairman Nitin Karir at this time.

