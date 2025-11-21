Mumbai: Couple Sentenced To Five Years For Attempting To Murder Brother In 2014 Property Dispute Case

The sessions court has sentenced a man and his wife to five years in jail for attempting to murder his brother in Byculla in 2014 over a property dispute. | Representational Image

Mumbai: The sessions court has sentenced a man and his wife to five years in jail for attempting to murder his brother in Byculla in 2014 over a property dispute. The complaint against Wakil Attarwala and his wife Tarannom was lodged by one of the siblings, Taufique Attarwala, at the Byculla police station after he found his brother, Siddique Attarwala, lying unconscious in his perfume shop in Atik Manzil, Mazgaon, on Febru ary 28, 2014. It is claimed that Taufique, Siddique and Wakil are real brothers.

Victim Found Unconscious in Shop

Taufique claimed that on the day of the incident, at 10.30pm, after closing his own shop, he was returning home. On the way, he saw Siddique’s bike parked outside but the shutter was down. Concerned, he went inside to check and found the lights non-functional. After fixing the light, he saw Siddique lying unconscious on the floor. He immediately called for help and shifted him to a hospital. Later, Siddique, in his statement, revealed that Wakil, his wife, and their former employee had tried to strangulate him and had assaulted him on the head with a heavy metal object.

In their defence, Wakil and his wife claimed they had been falsely implicated and that Siddique had inflicted injuries on himself to stage the case. The court, however, rejected this defence, stating that there was no reason to disbelieve Siddique.

No Mercy for Convicted Couple

Wakil and his wife also sought leniency during sentencing. The court declined, observing, “The accused should have thought about the consequences of their acts before committing the offence... Though this is not a case where the maximum sentence is required to be imposed, this is also not a case where a lenient view is required to be taken...”

