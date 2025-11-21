Mumbai Weather Update: City Wakes Up To Sunny Skies, Filled With Smog; AQI Remains Unhealthy At 263, Wadala & Malad Breathe Severely Worse Air

Mumbai Weather Update | FPJ/ Vijay Gohil

Mumbai: Mumbai woke up on Friday to an unusually cool and refreshing November morning, offering residents a brief but welcome break from the city’s otherwise warm, muggy climate. Minimum temperatures dipped below 22°C, and early risers enjoyed clear skies, light winds and a mild chill, conditions that made the metro city feel closer to winter than its typical tropical setting.

But alongside the pleasant change came a stark reminder of the city’s environmental challenges. A thin, lingering layer of smog settled over the skyline, softening visibility and muting the otherwise serene morning. While the cool breeze provided comfort, it failed to disperse the pollution that has been steadily building through the month.

Today's Weather Update

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) said clear skies are expected to persist through the day, with maximum temperatures likely to climb to 34°C by afternoon. The early-morning coolness is likely to continue for the next few days, meteorologists added, although improving air quality remains uncertain.

Mumbai’s overall AQI touched 263, keeping it consistently in the unhealthy category by Friday morning. This marks a sharp escalation from earlier this month, when the city recorded moderate air quality. Several pockets across the city reported alarming pollution levels, especially in industrial and densely populated zones.

Several Areas Record Severe Air Quality

The Wadala Truck Terminal recorded the day’s highest AQI at 375, classified as severe. Malad and Mazgaon followed closely at 305 each, also falling in the severe category. Worli (303) and Chembur (302) were similarly placed, showing how widespread the pollution surge has become.

Suburban areas showed slightly better air quality but still remained within worrying bands. Govandi registered an AQI of 167 and Kandivali East 180, both falling in the poor category. Parel-Bhoiwada (207), Borivali West (220) and Mulund West (220) reported unhealthy air, highlighting that few pockets of the city were spared.

For perspective, AQI between 0–50 is considered good, 51–100 moderate, 101–150 poor, 151–200 unhealthy and anything above 200 severe or hazardous.

