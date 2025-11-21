 Mumbai Weather Update: City Wakes Up To Sunny Skies, Filled With Smog; AQI Remains Unhealthy At 263, Wadala & Malad Breathe Severely Worse Air
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMumbai Weather Update: City Wakes Up To Sunny Skies, Filled With Smog; AQI Remains Unhealthy At 263, Wadala & Malad Breathe Severely Worse Air

Mumbai Weather Update: City Wakes Up To Sunny Skies, Filled With Smog; AQI Remains Unhealthy At 263, Wadala & Malad Breathe Severely Worse Air

Mumbai woke up on Friday to an unusually cool and refreshing November morning. A thin, lingering layer of smog settled over the skyline, softening visibility and muting the otherwise serene morning. The city's overall AQI touched 263, keeping it consistently in the unhealthy category today morning.

Prathamesh KharadeUpdated: Friday, November 21, 2025, 09:24 AM IST
article-image
Mumbai Weather Update | FPJ/ Vijay Gohil

Mumbai: Mumbai woke up on Friday to an unusually cool and refreshing November morning, offering residents a brief but welcome break from the city’s otherwise warm, muggy climate. Minimum temperatures dipped below 22°C, and early risers enjoyed clear skies, light winds and a mild chill, conditions that made the metro city feel closer to winter than its typical tropical setting.

But alongside the pleasant change came a stark reminder of the city’s environmental challenges. A thin, lingering layer of smog settled over the skyline, softening visibility and muting the otherwise serene morning. While the cool breeze provided comfort, it failed to disperse the pollution that has been steadily building through the month.

Today's Weather Update

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) said clear skies are expected to persist through the day, with maximum temperatures likely to climb to 34°C by afternoon. The early-morning coolness is likely to continue for the next few days, meteorologists added, although improving air quality remains uncertain.

FPJ Shorts
Mumbai: Couple Sentenced To Five Years For Attempting To Murder Brother In 2014 Property Dispute Case
Mumbai: Couple Sentenced To Five Years For Attempting To Murder Brother In 2014 Property Dispute Case
Himachal Pradesh's Tax Department Collects ₹26,000 Crore, Strengthening Transparency & Boosting Excise Revenue
Himachal Pradesh's Tax Department Collects ₹26,000 Crore, Strengthening Transparency & Boosting Excise Revenue
Sensex Slides 285.28 Points To 85,347.40, Nifty 82.6
Sensex Slides 285.28 Points To 85,347.40, Nifty 82.6
Video Captures Exact Moment When Fire Broke Out At COP30 Event In Brazil; People Seen Running In Panic
Video Captures Exact Moment When Fire Broke Out At COP30 Event In Brazil; People Seen Running In Panic

Mumbai’s overall AQI touched 263, keeping it consistently in the unhealthy category by Friday morning. This marks a sharp escalation from earlier this month, when the city recorded moderate air quality. Several pockets across the city reported alarming pollution levels, especially in industrial and densely populated zones.

Read Also
BMC To Implement GRAP IV In Mumbai For Areas Recording AQI Above 200 Despite Measures; Flying Squads...
article-image

Several Areas Record Severe Air Quality

The Wadala Truck Terminal recorded the day’s highest AQI at 375, classified as severe. Malad and Mazgaon followed closely at 305 each, also falling in the severe category. Worli (303) and Chembur (302) were similarly placed, showing how widespread the pollution surge has become.

Suburban areas showed slightly better air quality but still remained within worrying bands. Govandi registered an AQI of 167 and Kandivali East 180, both falling in the poor category. Parel-Bhoiwada (207), Borivali West (220) and Mulund West (220) reported unhealthy air, highlighting that few pockets of the city were spared.

For perspective, AQI between 0–50 is considered good, 51–100 moderate, 101–150 poor, 151–200 unhealthy and anything above 200 severe or hazardous.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Mumbai: Couple Sentenced To Five Years For Attempting To Murder Brother In 2014 Property Dispute...

Mumbai: Couple Sentenced To Five Years For Attempting To Murder Brother In 2014 Property Dispute...

Maharashtra Deputy CM Eknath Shinde Says Bihar Voters Delivered Clear Mandate For Development And...

Maharashtra Deputy CM Eknath Shinde Says Bihar Voters Delivered Clear Mandate For Development And...

Mumbai Weather Update: City Wakes Up To Sunny Skies, Filled With Smog; AQI Remains Unhealthy At 263,...

Mumbai Weather Update: City Wakes Up To Sunny Skies, Filled With Smog; AQI Remains Unhealthy At 263,...

Maharashtra Govt Issues Fresh Circular Defining Respect Norms And Clarifies RTI Rules For MLAs And...

Maharashtra Govt Issues Fresh Circular Defining Respect Norms And Clarifies RTI Rules For MLAs And...

Viral Video Shows Woman Cooking Maggi In Express Train Using Water Kettle; Netizens Say, 'Netizens...

Viral Video Shows Woman Cooking Maggi In Express Train Using Water Kettle; Netizens Say, 'Netizens...