BMC To Implement GRAP IV In Mumbai For Areas Recording AQI Above 200 Despite Measures; Flying Squads To Ensure Air Pollution Norms Followed At Construction Sites

BMC To Implement GRAP IV In Mumbai For Areas Recording AQI Above 200 Despite Measures | Photo Credit: Salman Ansari (Representational Image)

Mumbai: Considering the plummeting air quality index (AQI) of Mumbai, the BMC administration has taken several measures to control air pollution. The administration has formed flying squads across 24 civic wards, which will ensure implementation of 28-points guidelines for air pollution control, especially at the construction sites. The squad will consist of two engineers (building factory and environment department each), a police personnel. A nuisance deterctor and a vehicle with vehicular tracking and monitoring system (VTMS) will be operational with them.

So far the BMC has issued showcause notices to more than 300 construction sites across Mumbai for not following for the air pollution control guidelines, this includes 279 showcase notices and 39 stop work notices in October. However, some of the October notices have been revoked after the sites complied with the air pollution control norms. "On average everyday 8 to 10 notices are been issued. The flying squads are thoroughly carrying out inspections in every ward. A seven days period is given to the violators. If they comply with all 28-point guidelines, the notices are revoked," a senior BMC officer said.

Some of the guidelines mandatory at the construction sites include: covering with green cloth, regular water spraying, CCTV monitoring and installation of air pollution monitoring systems among others. Out of around 1200 active construction sites across Mumbai, as of October 39, 535 sites have installed air pollution monitoring displays and 178 were under process.

Some developers/construction sites to whom notices have been issued for non-compliance of air pollution control norms include: J K Kumar, MMRDA contractor for Metro 7A site at Andheri East; developers in Prabhat Colony in Santacruz East like M/s DVS Construction, M/s Laxmi Constructions, M/s Ambit Realtors & Developers, M/s Sanghavi Realty among others. Some of the developers at Worli seaface to whom notices are issued include: Paroha Reality LLP, M/s Kriyashakti Propmart Pvt Ltd and M/s Prestige Group site at Dr Annie Besant Road, Worli.

Meanwhile, the BMC administration has decided that if any area consecutively records AQI above 200, despite implemented various measures, the polluting industries, construction sites responsible for deteriorating AQI will be closed down under Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP IV), said Dr Ashwini Joshi, additional municipal commissioner. She also informed that the administration is also taking actions to control air pollution operating bakeries, crematoriums, buses etc on green fuels, scientific disposal of construction debris, operating misting machines in roads to control dust pollution etc.

Deonar, Mazgaon record AQI above 200

All construction activities have commenced post monsoon multiplying the dust pollution in the city, the dry weather and low winds are contributing to dust particles to settle mid air, thereby further deteriorating to AQI. On Thursday, the overall AQI was at 145, which falls under Moderate category. Some of the areas which recorded poorest AQI included: Deonar (272), Mazgaon (239), Malad West (188), Chakala-Andheri East (183), Navy Nagar-Colaba (172), Worli (174) and others.

