 Delhi-NCR Air Pollution: Here's What Supreme Court Said About School Sports Events In Schools Amid Deteriorating Air Quality
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaDelhi-NCR Air Pollution: Here's What Supreme Court Said About School Sports Events In Schools Amid Deteriorating Air Quality

Delhi-NCR Air Pollution: Here's What Supreme Court Said About School Sports Events In Schools Amid Deteriorating Air Quality

Advocate Aparajita Singh raised the matter and informed the bench headed by CJI BR Gavai that several schools in Delhi-NCR are scheduled to hold sports events in November, at a time when air quality is at its worst. Singh is an amicus. An amicus is a Latin term for a “friend of the court” who provides information or expertise on a legal case without being a party to it.

Shashank NairUpdated: Wednesday, November 19, 2025, 04:11 PM IST
article-image
Representative image | X/@nabilajamal_

New Delhi: As Delhi faces rising air pollution and a hazardous Air Quality Index (AQI), the Supreme Court on Wednesday suggested that the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) consider issuing an advisory to schools in the Delhi–National Capital Region to defer sports activities and competitions scheduled for November and December to later months, when the air quality in Delhi improves.

Advocate Aparajita Singh raised the matter and informed the bench headed by CJI BR Gavai that several schools in Delhi-NCR are scheduled to hold sports events in November, at a time when air quality is at its worst, according to LiveLaw.

Read Also
'Delhi ICU Mein Hai': Hundreds Of Delhiites, Including Students, Rally At Jantar Mantar Demanding...
article-image

Advocate Aparajita is an amicus. An amicus is a Latin term for a “friend of the court” who provides information or expertise on a legal case without being a party to it.

“Children are most vulnerable, holding sports now is like putting them in gas chambers,” she reportedly told the bench comprising Chief Justice of India BR Gavai and Justice K Vinod Chandran.

FPJ Shorts
Ashes 1st Test: Why Was Glenn McGrath SACKED? Australia Legend Removed From Commentary Panel For This Reason
Ashes 1st Test: Why Was Glenn McGrath SACKED? Australia Legend Removed From Commentary Panel For This Reason
'Congress Has Become A Burden, Taking Down Allies': Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan
'Congress Has Become A Burden, Taking Down Allies': Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan
HPSC Assistant Professor Result 2025 Out; Here's How To Download
HPSC Assistant Professor Result 2025 Out; Here's How To Download
International Men’s Day 2025: Why Men’s Silent Emotional Struggles Need Urgent Attention
International Men’s Day 2025: Why Men’s Silent Emotional Struggles Need Urgent Attention

“We request CAQM to take this into consideration and issue necessary directions to shift such sport competition to safer months,” the court said.

The bench issued the direction after concerns were raised about the holding of sports activities at a time when the Air Quality Index has plummeted to dangerous levels.

The top court also ordered that the matter of Delhi’s air quality be heard on a monthly basis to monitor the measures being taken by the authorities.

“Regarding implementation of steps, we are of the view than just dealing with it when pollution is at its peak… it has to be monitored regularly so that implementation of measures is done regularly and thus let the matter be listed monthly basis when action taken reports by CAQM, MoEFCC is taken on record and necessary orders are passed,” the bench said as reported by Bar and Bench.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

'Congress Has Become A Burden, Taking Down Allies': Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan

'Congress Has Become A Burden, Taking Down Allies': Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan

Nitish Kumar Set To Become Bihar CM For 10th Time; BJP's Vijay Sinha Samrat Chaudary To Be His...

Nitish Kumar Set To Become Bihar CM For 10th Time; BJP's Vijay Sinha Samrat Chaudary To Be His...

Delhi Woman Nabbed For Abducting 4-Month-Old Baby After Befriending Mother Living Near Old Delhi...

Delhi Woman Nabbed For Abducting 4-Month-Old Baby After Befriending Mother Living Near Old Delhi...

Delhi-NCR Air Pollution: Here's What Supreme Court Said About School Sports Events In Schools Amid...

Delhi-NCR Air Pollution: Here's What Supreme Court Said About School Sports Events In Schools Amid...

Baba Siddique's Murder To Attack On Salman Khan: List Of Key Cases Against Anmol Bishnoi, Extradited...

Baba Siddique's Murder To Attack On Salman Khan: List Of Key Cases Against Anmol Bishnoi, Extradited...