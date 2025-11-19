Delhi-NCR Air Pollution: Here's What Supreme Court Said About School Sports Events In Schools Amid Deteriorating Air Quality

Representative image | X/@nabilajamal_

New Delhi: As Delhi faces rising air pollution and a hazardous Air Quality Index (AQI), the Supreme Court on Wednesday suggested that the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) consider issuing an advisory to schools in the Delhi–National Capital Region to defer sports activities and competitions scheduled for November and December to later months, when the air quality in Delhi improves.

Advocate Aparajita Singh raised the matter and informed the bench headed by CJI BR Gavai that several schools in Delhi-NCR are scheduled to hold sports events in November, at a time when air quality is at its worst, according to LiveLaw.

Advocate Aparajita is an amicus. An amicus is a Latin term for a “friend of the court” who provides information or expertise on a legal case without being a party to it.

“Children are most vulnerable, holding sports now is like putting them in gas chambers,” she reportedly told the bench comprising Chief Justice of India BR Gavai and Justice K Vinod Chandran.

“We request CAQM to take this into consideration and issue necessary directions to shift such sport competition to safer months,” the court said.

The bench issued the direction after concerns were raised about the holding of sports activities at a time when the Air Quality Index has plummeted to dangerous levels.

The top court also ordered that the matter of Delhi’s air quality be heard on a monthly basis to monitor the measures being taken by the authorities.

“Regarding implementation of steps, we are of the view than just dealing with it when pollution is at its peak… it has to be monitored regularly so that implementation of measures is done regularly and thus let the matter be listed monthly basis when action taken reports by CAQM, MoEFCC is taken on record and necessary orders are passed,” the bench said as reported by Bar and Bench.