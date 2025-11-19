UP Among Top Performers In India’s Fight Against Tuberculosis: WHO Report

World Tuberculosis Day 2025 | Canva

Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh has recorded significant progress in its efforts to eliminate tuberculosis, according to the Global TB Report 2025 released by the World Health Organization.

The report notes that India has seen a 21 percent decline in TB incidence since 2015 and a 28 percent reduction in TB-related deaths. Nearly 92 percent of patients nationwide have completed their treatment, positioning India ahead of several other countries in treatment outcomes.

Officials say Uttar Pradesh has emerged as one of the strongest contributors to the national campaign. Between January 1 and October 30 this year, the state registered 5,61,145 TB patients on the Ni-Kshay portal against a target of 6.62 lakh notifications. Of these, 3,65,171 patients were registered by government facilities and 1,95,974 by private healthcare providers.

State TB Officer Dr Shailendra Bhatnagar said Uttar Pradesh has shown remarkable improvement in private sector engagement. Notifications from private hospitals and clinics rose from 63 percent in 2021 to 115 percent in 2024. The state was also recognised in 2023 for the highest private sector notifications in the country. In 2024, Uttar Pradesh identified 6,81,731 TB patients, the highest among all states, including 2,52,240 from the private sector. He credited the Dastak Campaign and strengthened coordination with private providers for this performance.

Under Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath’s leadership, the TB Mukt Bharat Abhiyaan, initially limited to 15 districts, was expanded to all 75 districts in January 2025. The chief minister held multiple review meetings with district magistrates, divisional commissioners, senior officials and university vice-chancellors to push the programme’s implementation.

Support under the Nikshay Mitra initiative has also grown. Nutrition kits were distributed by several organisations, including ITC in Saharanpur to 18,016 beneficiaries, HCL Foundation in Hardoi to 13,849, Mudona Rural Development Foundation in Mathura to 7,712 and J.K. Cement in Aligarh to 6,668 beneficiaries. From November 2022 to November 3, 2025, more than 88,000 Nikshay Mitras provided 8.81 lakh nutrition kits to 6.25 lakh TB patients.

Financial assistance under the DBT Nutrition Scheme between April 2018 and September 30, 2025, reached 31.44 lakh patients who received a total of Rs 1,021.86 crore. In 2025 alone, 2.99 lakh patients received monthly nutrition support amounting to Rs 141.72 crore.

Between December 7, 2024, and October 19, 2025, the state screened 2.38 crore high-risk individuals. During the same period, 5.14 lakh patients were notified, 65 lakh X-rays were conducted and 20.90 lakh NAAT tests were performed.

Under the Nikshay Nutrition Scheme, 2 lakh beneficiaries received nutrition kits, 3.42 lakh patients received at least one nutrition pouch, 1.69 lakh patients underwent differentiated TB care assessment and 4.25 lakh household contacts received TB preventive treatment. In 2024, 7,191 gram panchayats were declared TB-free. On World TB Day this year, the Government of India awarded Uttar Pradesh a certificate of appreciation for its performance during the 100-day TB-Free India Campaign.

Officials say the state remains committed to eliminating TB through rigorous implementation, technology-driven interventions and public participation, with the goal of a TB-free Uttar Pradesh in the coming years.