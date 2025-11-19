 Karnataka: DK Shivakumar Hints At Relinquishing Party Responsibility; Says, ‘Can’t Hold Post Permanently’
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaKarnataka: DK Shivakumar Hints At Relinquishing Party Responsibility; Says, ‘Can’t Hold Post Permanently’

Karnataka: DK Shivakumar Hints At Relinquishing Party Responsibility; Says, ‘Can’t Hold Post Permanently’

He reassured his supporters, many of whom had mounted intense pressure earlier this year for Siddaramaiah to resign and for him to take over as Chief Minister, that he would remain an active part of the party’s leadership. “Don’t worry… I will be in the frontline,” he said.

Rahul MUpdated: Wednesday, November 19, 2025, 08:58 PM IST
article-image
Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar | File image - ANI

Senior Congress leader DK Shivakumar on Wednesday reignited his ongoing power tussle with Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, hinting that he may step down as president of the Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee. Speaking at a party event in Bengaluru, Shivakumar remarked, “I cannot hold this post forever… I have already completed five-and-a-half years, and by March it will be six.”

He reassured his supporters, many of whom had mounted intense pressure earlier this year for Siddaramaiah to resign and for him to take over as Chief Minister, that he would remain an active part of the party’s leadership. “Don’t worry… I will be in the frontline,” he said.

“It is another question whether I continue as KPCC President,” he added, noting that during his tenure he aims to open 100 Congress offices across Karnataka. He said he had wanted to give up the responsibility after becoming Deputy Chief Minister, but was asked by Rahul Gandhi and Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge to stay on. “So, I fulfilled my duty,” he added.

Read Also
Karnataka News: SC Decision On Mekedatu Project Reaffirms Justice For State, Says Deputy CM DK...
article-image

Later, speaking to reporters, Shivakumar said he was trying to set a precedent. “No one is permanent,” he said, even as supporters raised slogans projecting him as the next Chief Minister.

FPJ Shorts
Rajasthan To Get First Inland Port As Jalore Set For Direct Link To Arabian Sea
Rajasthan To Get First Inland Port As Jalore Set For Direct Link To Arabian Sea
Mumbai NCB Destroys 25 Kg Narcotics Seized From Navi Mumbai Drug Syndicate Linked To International Kingpin
Mumbai NCB Destroys 25 Kg Narcotics Seized From Navi Mumbai Drug Syndicate Linked To International Kingpin
'Felt Like A Champion': Sanju Samson Reflects His Thoughts On Donning CSK Jersey For First Time; Video
'Felt Like A Champion': Sanju Samson Reflects His Thoughts On Donning CSK Jersey For First Time; Video
Dharmendra Health Update: Actor Is Fine, Doing Better Than Earlier, Informs Source
Dharmendra Health Update: Actor Is Fine, Doing Better Than Earlier, Informs Source

A day earlier, he had made another pointed remark. Responding to MLAs aspiring to become ministers, he said, “Those who work hard will naturally have ambitions. How can we say that is wrong?” On whether there would be a change in leadership, he quipped, “Ask an astrologer…”

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Karnataka: DK Shivakumar Hints At Relinquishing Party Responsibility; Says, ‘Can’t Hold Post...

Karnataka: DK Shivakumar Hints At Relinquishing Party Responsibility; Says, ‘Can’t Hold Post...

PM Modi To Attend 20th G20 Leaders’ Summit In Johannesburg On November 21

PM Modi To Attend 20th G20 Leaders’ Summit In Johannesburg On November 21

Swearing-In Ceremony Will Be Equally 'Grand' As NDA's Win In Bihar: Chirag Paswan

Swearing-In Ceremony Will Be Equally 'Grand' As NDA's Win In Bihar: Chirag Paswan

Uttarakhand Ranks No 1 In Mining Reforms; Centre Grants Another ₹100 Crore Incentive Under Special...

Uttarakhand Ranks No 1 In Mining Reforms; Centre Grants Another ₹100 Crore Incentive Under Special...

WB: Woman BLO Dies By Suicide, Relatives Cite Election Work Pressure

WB: Woman BLO Dies By Suicide, Relatives Cite Election Work Pressure