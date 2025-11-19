Karnataka: DK Shivakumar Hints At Relinquishing Party Responsibility; Says, ‘Can’t Hold Post Permanently’

Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar | File image - ANI

Senior Congress leader DK Shivakumar on Wednesday reignited his ongoing power tussle with Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, hinting that he may step down as president of the Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee. Speaking at a party event in Bengaluru, Shivakumar remarked, “I cannot hold this post forever… I have already completed five-and-a-half years, and by March it will be six.”

He reassured his supporters, many of whom had mounted intense pressure earlier this year for Siddaramaiah to resign and for him to take over as Chief Minister, that he would remain an active part of the party’s leadership. “Don’t worry… I will be in the frontline,” he said.

“It is another question whether I continue as KPCC President,” he added, noting that during his tenure he aims to open 100 Congress offices across Karnataka. He said he had wanted to give up the responsibility after becoming Deputy Chief Minister, but was asked by Rahul Gandhi and Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge to stay on. “So, I fulfilled my duty,” he added.

Later, speaking to reporters, Shivakumar said he was trying to set a precedent. “No one is permanent,” he said, even as supporters raised slogans projecting him as the next Chief Minister.

A day earlier, he had made another pointed remark. Responding to MLAs aspiring to become ministers, he said, “Those who work hard will naturally have ambitions. How can we say that is wrong?” On whether there would be a change in leadership, he quipped, “Ask an astrologer…”