BJP Assam Steps Up Poll Preparations Ahead Of Assembly Elections

Assam BJP president Dilip Saikia. |

Guwahati: With the Assembly elections approaching, the Assam Pradesh unit of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has stepped up its organisational and campaign activities across the state, signalling an early and structured start to its poll preparations.

In a statement issued on Tuesday, BJP spokesperson Kalyan Gogoi said the party has rolled out a series of district- and mandal-level programmes following the formal launch of the election campaign through the “Wall Writing” initiative on Monday. The campaign was inaugurated by Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and state BJP president Dilip Saikia.

As part of this intensified outreach, the BJP is organising district executive committee meetings in all 39 organisational districts of Assam from January 5 to 11. The meetings are being held under the slogan “Once Again, a BJP-Led Alliance Government” and are aimed at reviewing organisational preparedness and charting out a detailed roadmap for the upcoming elections.

According to the party, the meetings will focus on assessing ground-level feedback, strengthening booth-level structures, and finalising strategies to reach voters across urban and rural areas. Senior party leaders from the state level have been deputed to different districts to guide the discussions and ensure coordination between the party’s leadership and grassroots workers.

The BJP has highlighted a range of initiatives undertaken by the state government under Chief Minister Sarma, including transparent recruitment processes, employment-driven policies, industrial expansion in sectors such as semiconductors and fertilisers, action against illegal encroachments, protection of Satras, deportation of illegal Bangladeshi infiltrators, measures to ensure women’s safety, and the establishment of universities, medical colleges, and technical institutions across districts. The government has also pointed to steps taken to curb mob violence and accelerate people-centric development projects.

While expressing confidence that these initiatives will resonate with voters, the party has stressed that it is not taking public support for granted. Instead, it is placing renewed emphasis on organisational discipline, feedback from the ground, and sustained engagement with the electorate.

The ongoing district executive committee meetings, the party said, are meant to reaffirm the BJP’s collective resolve to take its message to every corner of the state and work towards forming “once again, a BJP-led alliance government” in Assam.