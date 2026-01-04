 Congress Leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra To Head Party's Screening Committee For Assam Assembly Polls
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaCongress Leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra To Head Party's Screening Committee For Assam Assembly Polls

Congress Leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra To Head Party's Screening Committee For Assam Assembly Polls

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra has been appointed chairperson of the Assam Congress screening committee for selecting candidates in the upcoming assembly elections. The committee includes Lok Sabha MPs Imran Masood and Saptagiri Sankar Ulaka. The elections, expected in March-April, will see Congress contesting in alliance with multiple opposition parties.

PTIUpdated: Sunday, January 04, 2026, 12:57 PM IST
article-image
Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra | X | @priyankagandhi

Guwahati: Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra has been appointed the chairperson of the screening committee for the selection of candidates for the upcoming Assam assembly elections, a notification issued by the party said.

All India Congress Committee (AICC) general secretary (organisation) K C Venugopal on Saturday night announced the formation of screening committees for the five states and Union territories going to polls in the first half of this year.

The four-member committees were formed for Assam, West Bengal, Kerala, Tamil Nadu and Puducherry to finalise candidate lists to contest the forthcoming state elections, the statement said.

Read Also
'If Donald Trump Can, Why Not PM Modi?': AIMIM Chief Owaisi Urges Action On 26/11 Masterminds, Cites...
article-image

Vadra, AICC general secretary and parliamentarian, has been named the chairperson of the committee for the Assam unit of the Congress, which is looking to contest the elections in an alliance with other opposition parties.

FPJ Shorts
Congress Leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra To Head Party's Screening Committee For Assam Assembly Polls
Congress Leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra To Head Party's Screening Committee For Assam Assembly Polls
Mumbai: Monsignor Stephen Fernandes Ordained Auxiliary Bishop Of The Archdiocese Of Bombay
Mumbai: Monsignor Stephen Fernandes Ordained Auxiliary Bishop Of The Archdiocese Of Bombay
Assam NEET PG Round 3 Counselling 2025: Registration Process Underway; Check Full Schedule Here
Assam NEET PG Round 3 Counselling 2025: Registration Process Underway; Check Full Schedule Here
Mumbai: Four-Member Gang Cheats Jewellers Of Nearly ₹1.75 Crore In Gold Fraud
Mumbai: Four-Member Gang Cheats Jewellers Of Nearly ₹1.75 Crore In Gold Fraud

Her close aides Imran Masood and Saptagiri Sankar Ulaka, both Lok Sabha MPs, along with Sirivella Prasad have been made the members of the Assam committee, the notification added.

The elections to the 126-member Assam Assembly are likely to be held in March-April this year.

Last month, Congress, CPI(M), Raijor Dal, Assam Jatiya Parishad (AJP), CPI, CPI(ML) Liberation, Jatiya Dal-Asom (JDA) and Karbi Anglong-based All Party Hill Leaders Conference (APHLC) joined hands to fight the assembly elections from a common platform.

Read Also
Tamil Nadu: Massive Fire Guts Over 200 Two-Wheelers At Thrissur Railway Station; Video Surfaces
article-image

Presently, the ruling BJP's strength in the 126-member Assam Assembly is 64, while its allies AGP has nine MLAs, UPPL has seven and BPF has three members.

In the opposition camp, the Congress' strength is 26, AIUDF has 15 members and CPI(M) has one MLA. There is an Independent legislator as well.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Congress Leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra To Head Party's Screening Committee For Assam Assembly Polls

Congress Leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra To Head Party's Screening Committee For Assam Assembly Polls

Delhi Air Quality Remains 'Poor' At 248 AQI; Several Areas In 'Very Poor' Category

Delhi Air Quality Remains 'Poor' At 248 AQI; Several Areas In 'Very Poor' Category

'If Donald Trump Can, Why Not PM Modi?': AIMIM Chief Owaisi Urges Action On 26/11 Masterminds, Cites...

'If Donald Trump Can, Why Not PM Modi?': AIMIM Chief Owaisi Urges Action On 26/11 Masterminds, Cites...

Tamil Nadu: Massive Fire Guts Over 200 Two-Wheelers At Thrissur Railway Station; Video Surfaces

Tamil Nadu: Massive Fire Guts Over 200 Two-Wheelers At Thrissur Railway Station; Video Surfaces

Nagaland State Lottery Result: Jan 03, 2026, 7 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear...

Nagaland State Lottery Result: Jan 03, 2026, 7 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear...