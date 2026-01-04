'If Donald Trump Can, Why Not PM Modi?': AIMIM Chief Owaisi Urges Action On 26/11 Masterminds, Cites 'Masood Azhar' — VIDEO

AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi addresses a public gathering in Mumbai, questioning the Centre and Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the extradition of the 26/11 Mumbai terror attack masterminds | X/@ANI

All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief Asaduddin Owaisi on Saturday launched a sharp attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi, drawing a comparison between the United States’ claimed capture of Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro and India’s inability to bring the masterminds of the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks to justice.

Addressing a gathering in Mumbai, Owaisi questioned why India could not take similar decisive action against terror suspects believed to be in Pakistan if the US could allegedly detain a sitting foreign president.

‘If Trump Can Do It, Why Can’t India?’

Referring to reports of a US operation against Venezuela, Owaisi said, “Today we heard that US President Donald Trump's forces captured Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro and took him from his country to America. If US President Donald Trump can abduct Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro from his own country, then you (Prime Minister Modi) can also go to Pakistan and bring back the mastermind of the 26/11 terrorist attacks to India.. ”

In a video of the speech circulating on social media, he further added, “Modiji, 56 inch ka seena hai, fir unka apharan karo aur unhe Bharat wapas lao.”

Demands Action From Centre and Maharashtra Government

Intesifying his criticism, Owaisi demanded action from Prime Minister Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis. He questioned why Indian forces could not cross the border to bring back those responsible for the 2008 Mumbai attacks.

“We are telling you, Modiji, why can't you send troops in Pakistan and bring back the masterminds of the 26/11 terrorist attacks to India, whether it's Masood Azhar or a cruel devil from Lashkar-e-Taiba,” he said.

Remarks Linked to US Operation Against Venezuela

Owaisi’s remarks come in the backdrop of the United States conducting a high-profile military operation, codenamed Operation Absolute Resolve, against Venezuela. The operation was framed by Washington as a law enforcement action against what it described as a “narco-state” leadership.

US President Donald Trump hailed the operation as a “stunning display of American military might,” stating that the US would temporarily oversee Venezuela during a transition period and openly expressing interest in the country’s vast oil reserves.