 Karnataka News: SC Decision On Mekedatu Project Reaffirms Justice For State, Says Deputy CM DK Shivakumar
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaKarnataka News: SC Decision On Mekedatu Project Reaffirms Justice For State, Says Deputy CM DK Shivakumar

Karnataka News: SC Decision On Mekedatu Project Reaffirms Justice For State, Says Deputy CM DK Shivakumar

In a statement shared on social media, he said the verdict has “reaffirmed justice for Karnataka” and underscored the state’s legitimate rights over the project

Azhar KhanUpdated: Thursday, November 13, 2025, 06:23 PM IST
article-image
Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D. K. Shivakumar | IANS

Bengaluru, November 13: Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister and Congress leader D.K. Shivakumar has welcomed the Supreme Court’s latest decision on the Mekedatu project, calling it a major step toward ensuring fair use of water resources and securing the future needs of the state.

In a statement shared on social media, he said the verdict has “reaffirmed justice for Karnataka” and underscored the state’s legitimate rights over the project.

Shivakumar emphasised that the Mekedatu balancing reservoir is vital for meeting Bengaluru’s growing drinking water requirements. He noted that the project will also ensure that Tamil Nadu continues to receive its allotted share of Cauvery water as directed by the tribunal, even during years of weak rainfall.

According to him, Karnataka is executing the project entirely within its own territory and with its own financial resources, reinforcing the state’s responsibility and commitment to its people.

FPJ Shorts
Faridabad Terror Case: Will Al-Falah University Shut Down After Detention Of Doctors & Faculty Members? Here's What We Know
Faridabad Terror Case: Will Al-Falah University Shut Down After Detention Of Doctors & Faculty Members? Here's What We Know
Bigg Boss 19 Voting Trend: Fans Reveal Their Top 5 Contestants; Gaurav Khanna, Amaal Mallik & Who Else Are In The List?
Bigg Boss 19 Voting Trend: Fans Reveal Their Top 5 Contestants; Gaurav Khanna, Amaal Mallik & Who Else Are In The List?
Bhagwan Birsa Munda Championed India’s Independence: UP CM Yogi Adityanath
Bhagwan Birsa Munda Championed India’s Independence: UP CM Yogi Adityanath
France Commemorates 10th Anniversary Of Paris Terrorist Attacks
France Commemorates 10th Anniversary Of Paris Terrorist Attacks

Highlighting the wider benefits, Shivakumar stated that the reservoir would ultimately serve every resident of Bengaluru, irrespective of their origin. He added that the project is designed to improve water security for the region without affecting the rights or needs of neighbouring Tamil Nadu.

Read Also
Karnataka Deputy CM DK Shivakumar Says Congress Collected 1.12 Crore Signatures Against Vote Theft
article-image

In his message, he also urged the Tamil Nadu government to cooperate now that the Supreme Court has clarified the legal position. Shivakumar expressed confidence that the Central Water Commission will act responsibly and move forward with the necessary approvals, describing the ruling as an opportunity for both states to work together in the interest of their citizens.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

UP: BJP MLA Demands ₹4,000 From E-Rickshaw Driver After His Vehicle Collides With SUV In...

UP: BJP MLA Demands ₹4,000 From E-Rickshaw Driver After His Vehicle Collides With SUV In...

Bhagwan Birsa Munda Championed India’s Independence: UP CM Yogi Adityanath

Bhagwan Birsa Munda Championed India’s Independence: UP CM Yogi Adityanath

Karnataka News: SC Decision On Mekedatu Project Reaffirms Justice For State, Says Deputy CM DK...

Karnataka News: SC Decision On Mekedatu Project Reaffirms Justice For State, Says Deputy CM DK...

Delhi Police Issues Travel Advisory Amid Heightened Security After Red Fort Car Blast, Urges Early...

Delhi Police Issues Travel Advisory Amid Heightened Security After Red Fort Car Blast, Urges Early...

RSS Wins Legal Battle To Hold Flag March In Kalaburagi On November 16

RSS Wins Legal Battle To Hold Flag March In Kalaburagi On November 16