Karnataka News: SC Decision On Mekedatu Project Reaffirms Justice For State, Says Deputy CM DK Shivakumar

Bengaluru, November 13: Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister and Congress leader D.K. Shivakumar has welcomed the Supreme Court’s latest decision on the Mekedatu project, calling it a major step toward ensuring fair use of water resources and securing the future needs of the state.

In a statement shared on social media, he said the verdict has “reaffirmed justice for Karnataka” and underscored the state’s legitimate rights over the project.

Shivakumar emphasised that the Mekedatu balancing reservoir is vital for meeting Bengaluru’s growing drinking water requirements. He noted that the project will also ensure that Tamil Nadu continues to receive its allotted share of Cauvery water as directed by the tribunal, even during years of weak rainfall.

According to him, Karnataka is executing the project entirely within its own territory and with its own financial resources, reinforcing the state’s responsibility and commitment to its people.

Highlighting the wider benefits, Shivakumar stated that the reservoir would ultimately serve every resident of Bengaluru, irrespective of their origin. He added that the project is designed to improve water security for the region without affecting the rights or needs of neighbouring Tamil Nadu.

In his message, he also urged the Tamil Nadu government to cooperate now that the Supreme Court has clarified the legal position. Shivakumar expressed confidence that the Central Water Commission will act responsibly and move forward with the necessary approvals, describing the ruling as an opportunity for both states to work together in the interest of their citizens.