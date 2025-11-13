 Scary! Leopard Attacks Safari Bus In Karnataka's Bannerghatta National Park, Injures Woman - VIDEO
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaScary! Leopard Attacks Safari Bus In Karnataka's Bannerghatta National Park, Injures Woman - VIDEO

Scary! Leopard Attacks Safari Bus In Karnataka's Bannerghatta National Park, Injures Woman - VIDEO

A video of the incident shows a leopard sitting in front of the vehicle as tourists try to get a better look at it. The leopard then gets up and walks towards the left side of the bus.

Rahul MUpdated: Thursday, November 13, 2025, 09:21 PM IST
article-image
Leopard Attacks Safari Bus In Karnataka | X/@ElezabethKurian

Karnataka: A routine safari at Karnataka’s Bannerghatta National Park on Thursday turned frightening when a leopard attempted to enter a tourist bus, reportedly injuring a woman.

A video of the incident shows a leopard sitting in front of the bus as tourists try to get a better look at it. The leopard then gets up and walks towards the left side of the bus.

The leopard can then be seen biting and pulling a piece of a woman’s clothing through one of the windows. Although the metal grills outside the windows prevented the big cat from entering, small gaps between the grills and the sliding doors allowed the animal to slide its paws inside. The leopard pulled at the cloth as several tourists tried to free the woman from the altercation.

The video shows, part of the cloth tore and one of the tourists managed to shut the window. The woman, who was travelling with her family from Chennai, suffered minor injuries and blood was oozing from her hand. The safari bus had more than a dozen tourists on board at the time of the incident.

FPJ Shorts
Mumbai News: Vinoba Bhave Nagar Police File Case Over ₹7.87 Lakh Donation Fraud At Gazi Baba Dargah In Kurla
Mumbai News: Vinoba Bhave Nagar Police File Case Over ₹7.87 Lakh Donation Fraud At Gazi Baba Dargah In Kurla
Khasdar Krida Mahotsav 2025: Kabaddi Tournament Begins In North Mumbai With 65 Teams; Minister Piyush Goyal Urges Citizens To Join Upcoming Events
Khasdar Krida Mahotsav 2025: Kabaddi Tournament Begins In North Mumbai With 65 Teams; Minister Piyush Goyal Urges Citizens To Join Upcoming Events
Panvel Fraud: 49-Year-Old Trader Duped Of ₹2.75 Crore In iPhone Export Scam; Police Launch Hunt For Rajasthan-Based Trio
Panvel Fraud: 49-Year-Old Trader Duped Of ₹2.75 Crore In iPhone Export Scam; Police Launch Hunt For Rajasthan-Based Trio
BMC Elections 2025: Govandi Citizens’ Forum Challenges OBC Reservations In M/East Ward; Leaders Insist Lottery Process Is Transparent
BMC Elections 2025: Govandi Citizens’ Forum Challenges OBC Reservations In M/East Ward; Leaders Insist Lottery Process Is Transparent

This is not the first leopard-related incident at Bannerghatta National Park. In October last year, a video went viral on social media showing a leopard attempting to climb a safari vehicle and peering at passengers through the window.

Read Also
Caught On Camera: Leopard Pounces On Two-Wheeler In Pune's Junnar; Rider Injured
article-image

Later, the leopard tried to jump onto the top of the bus, but the driver moved the vehicle forward, prompting the big cat to return to its natural habitat.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Scary! Leopard Attacks Safari Bus In Karnataka's Bannerghatta National Park, Injures Woman - VIDEO

Scary! Leopard Attacks Safari Bus In Karnataka's Bannerghatta National Park, Injures Woman - VIDEO

Ex-WB Minister Partha Chatterjee Confirms Arpita Was His Lover, Says 'Mamata Knows About TMC...

Ex-WB Minister Partha Chatterjee Confirms Arpita Was His Lover, Says 'Mamata Knows About TMC...

'No One Should Dare To Repeat Such Attack In India': Home Minister Amit Shah Promises Justice For...

'No One Should Dare To Repeat Such Attack In India': Home Minister Amit Shah Promises Justice For...

Air India Toronto-Delhi Flight Faces Mid-Air Security Alert After Bomb Threat, Lands Safely At IGI...

Air India Toronto-Delhi Flight Faces Mid-Air Security Alert After Bomb Threat, Lands Safely At IGI...

Doctor Shaheen Allegedly Used Sympathy To Radicalise Youth, UP ATS Probes Links With Al-Qaeda...

Doctor Shaheen Allegedly Used Sympathy To Radicalise Youth, UP ATS Probes Links With Al-Qaeda...