Scary! Leopard Attacks Safari Bus In Karnataka's Bannerghatta National Park, Injures Woman - VIDEO

Leopard Attacks Safari Bus In Karnataka | X/@ElezabethKurian

Karnataka: A routine safari at Karnataka’s Bannerghatta National Park on Thursday turned frightening when a leopard attempted to enter a tourist bus, reportedly injuring a woman.

A video of the incident shows a leopard sitting in front of the bus as tourists try to get a better look at it. The leopard then gets up and walks towards the left side of the bus.

The leopard can then be seen biting and pulling a piece of a woman’s clothing through one of the windows. Although the metal grills outside the windows prevented the big cat from entering, small gaps between the grills and the sliding doors allowed the animal to slide its paws inside. The leopard pulled at the cloth as several tourists tried to free the woman from the altercation.

The video shows, part of the cloth tore and one of the tourists managed to shut the window. The woman, who was travelling with her family from Chennai, suffered minor injuries and blood was oozing from her hand. The safari bus had more than a dozen tourists on board at the time of the incident.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

This is not the first leopard-related incident at Bannerghatta National Park. In October last year, a video went viral on social media showing a leopard attempting to climb a safari vehicle and peering at passengers through the window.

Later, the leopard tried to jump onto the top of the bus, but the driver moved the vehicle forward, prompting the big cat to return to its natural habitat.