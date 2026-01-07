Delhi: Demolition Drive To Remove Illegal Encroachments Near Mosque Sparks Protests, Police Fire Tear Gas; Videos Surface | X @MeghUpdates

New Delhi: Tension briefly escalated in parts of Old Delhi early Wednesday after a pre-dawn demolition drive to remove alleged illegal encroachments near a mosque triggered protests, stone pelting, and police action, officials said.

The situation was later brought under control following the use of tear gas and the deployment of additional security forces.

In a mid night action, MCD has begun demolishing illegal construction near the Faiz-e-Ilahi Mosque at Turkman Gate, Ramlila maidan using 17 bulldozers.



About The Incident

The incident occurred near the Faiz-e-Ilahi Mosque in the Turkman Gate area, close to Ramlila Ground, where authorities launched a late-night anti-encroachment operation. According to officials of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD), the drive was conducted to clear unauthorised structures from land adjoining the mosque and nearby areas, in compliance with directions issued by the Delhi High Court.

The demolition exercise began in the early hours of Wednesday, with a heavy presence of civic staff and police personnel. Officials stated that between 10 and 17 bulldozers were deployed as part of the operation, which was part of the MCD’s ongoing efforts to remove encroachments across the city.

As the demolition got underway, a large number of local residents gathered outside the mosque, raising slogans and protesting against the action.

The situation soon turned volatile when some members of the crowd allegedly attempted to breach police barricades and began pelting stones at security personnel. Police responded by firing tear gas shells to disperse the protesters and prevent the unrest from spreading.

Senior police officials said adequate force had been stationed in and around the area in anticipation of resistance and that the situation was swiftly brought under control. No major injuries were reported, though security was tightened as a precautionary measure.

The demolition proceeded despite ongoing legal proceedings related to the site.

Earlier on Tuesday, the Delhi High Court had issued a notice on a petition filed by the managing committee of Masjid Syed Elahi, which challenged the MCD’s decision to remove what it termed as alleged encroachments from land adjoining the mosque and a nearby graveyard at Ramlila Maidan. Civic authorities, however, maintained that the action was in line with court directions concerning unauthorised constructions.

Local residents voiced strong opposition to the drive, arguing that the demolition was carried out without adequate consultation and would have an adverse impact on the community. Civic officials reiterated that the operation was lawful and aimed at reclaiming public land.

