Uttarakhand Ranks No 1 In Mining Reforms; Centre Grants Another ₹100 Crore Incentive Under Special Assistance Scheme

Uttarakhand receives another ₹100 crore Central incentive for leading India in mining reforms and implementing rapid policy improvements | File Photo

The Centre has once again granted an incentive of ₹100 crore to Uttarakhand for improvements in the mining sector; the state ranks No. 1 in mining reforms.

Dhami Govt Secures Major Central Incentive

Under the leadership of Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, Uttarakhand has once again succeeded in securing a major incentive from the Central Government due to remarkable performance and continuous reforms in the mining sector.

The Ministry of Mines has provided Uttarakhand an additional incentive of ₹100 crore under the Special Assistance Scheme for the year 2025–26 for reforms in minor minerals.

Earlier, in October 2025 as well, the state had received ₹100 crore as an incentive for securing the second position in the SMRI ranking. Thus, due to excellent reforms and effective policies in the mining sector, Uttarakhand has so far received a total incentive of ₹200 crore.

Uttarakhand Ranked No. 1 in Mining Reforms

In recent years, the state has focused strongly on mining reforms and implemented better policies, as a result of which Uttarakhand has secured the No. 1 position in the country in the mining sector.

According to the latest office memorandum issued on 18.11.2025 by the Centre, the state has effectively and timely implemented most of the reform-related actions in the mining sector. In particular, Uttarakhand successfully completed 6 out of the 7 major criteria related to minor mineral reforms, earning it the first position.

Reforms Boost Revenue and Local Employment

The transparent and business-friendly policies adopted by the Uttarakhand government in the mining sector have significantly increased state revenue. Strengthened management of the mining department and new policies have not only boosted government earnings but also generated employment for lakhs of people involved in mining activities.

These reforms have also provided economic benefits to thousands of traders and entrepreneurs. Local people and government agencies now receive construction material at cheaper rates. Mining activities have increased employment opportunities and strengthened the local economy.

Centre Praises State’s Rapid Reform Implementation

The Central Government in its review report has acknowledged that Uttarakhand is consistently progressing in the mining sector and implementing reforms rapidly. Considering this performance, the Centre has issued orders through the Ministry of Finance to grant the state an additional amount of ₹100 crore.

Uttarakhand Outperforms Other States

Among the states mentioned in this order—Nagaland, Jammu & Kashmir, and Uttarakhand—Uttarakhand’s performance has been assessed as the best. According to the ministry, all the states have made their mining-related reform processes more effective.

Mining Emerges as Major Revenue Source for State

With this achievement, it is now clear that the mining sector has emerged as a major source of revenue for the Uttarakhand government. Due to increasing transparency, better policymaking, and timely reforms, Uttarakhand is establishing a strong and credible identity in the national mining landscape. States like Uttar Pradesh, Himachal Pradesh, Jammu & Kashmir, and others are also following Uttarakhand’s mining policies.

E-Auctions, Satellite Monitoring Strengthen Transparency

To ensure transparency and accountability in the mining sector, several steps such as e-auction systems and satellite-based monitoring have been implemented. Keeping environmental protection in mind, the government is tightening control over illegal mining, and positive results are now becoming visible.

—Pushkar Singh Dhami, Chief Minister, Uttarakhand