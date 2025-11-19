'Biker Dadis': Ahmedabad Sisters in Their 80s Go Viral for Their Thrilling Bike Rides, Win Hearts Online

'Biker Dadis': Ahmedabad Sisters in Their 80s Go Viral for Their Thrilling Bike Rides, 'Straight Out Of Sholay Movie' | Instagram @biker.dadi

Two spirited sisters from Ahmedabad are inspiring the generations with their bike rides. 87-year-old Mandakini Shah and her younger sister Usha, known across the Internet as the 'Biker Dadis', are going viral, encouraging people and proving that passion and dreams have no age limit.

The duo recently went viral after being featured by Humans of Bombay, where Mandakini’s heartfelt story struck a chord with millions. In the feature, Mandakini, who still takes charge of the scooter, opened up about her lifelong bond with the road.

"I love going on adventures with my younger sister, Usha, and our trusty scooter!" she shared, her words radiating youthful energy, and her smile says how much she loves riding.

Her love for wheels goes back decades. As a young woman commuting long distances for work, she learnt to ride many vehicles. First came the moped, then a jeep, and finally, her cherished second-hand scooter that changed everything. Even today, her confidence on the road turns heads.

“Even now, the traffic police stop me and ask, ‘Baa, aap scooter kyun chalaati ho?’” she laughs. Onlookers often mimic her or stare in surprise when the sisters pass by. But, falling short of words, Mandakini says, "How do I explain that the wind on my face still makes me feel 16?"

Age may have slowed her body, but never her spirit. Every day, she meets her friends, sings, eats, and plays games, often teaching others the games she has mastered. “I’ve lived a life society didn’t imagine for me,” she says. “And I’m far from being done.”

