 'Gajab Bezzati Hain Yaar': Memefest Sparks As World Toilet Day & International Men's Day Coincide On Same Day
November 19, 2025
November 19 has turned into an unexpected comedy festival online after social media users noticed that International Men’s Day and World Toilet Day are marked on the same date. The surprising overlap has sent netizens into a frenzy, triggering a wave of jokes, memes, and hilarious commentary across platforms. While both days hold their own importance, the coincidence has become the internet’s newest meme fest.

International Men’s Day celebrates men’s contributions to society, highlights positive male role models, and raises awareness about issues such as mental health.

On the other hand, World Toilet Day focuses on global sanitation challenges and aims to draw attention to the need for safe and sustainable hygiene facilities worldwide.

When users realized the two observances share a date, the internet couldn’t resist connecting the dots humorously. Calling it “gajab bezzati,” social media has exploded with reactions. Many users are posting witty comparisons, while others are sharing creative memes linking the two themes in the most unexpected ways.

Netizens Reactions:

Apart from the funny banter, we should also appreciate the meaningful messages of the day. One celebrates men and acknowledges their struggles, and the other is about recognizing the global need for proper sanitation.

