MP News: CM Mohan Yadav Inaugurates The Oberoi Rajgarh Palace In Khajuraho, Calls It 'Pride Of Nation' | FP Photo

Khajuraho (Madhya Pradesh): Madhya Pradesh chief minister Mohan Yadav inaugurated ‘The Oberoi Rajgarh Palace’ at Khajuraho in Chhatarpur district on Wednesday.

Praising the palace, the CM said, “Chhatarpur’s Khajuraho has received a wonderful gift today. This palace once belonged to the Chandels and reflects a glorious history dating back 350 years. What was once in ruins has now been restored into a landmark that stands as a matter of pride not only for this city, but for the entire country.”

The CM also took to his official X handle to share the glimpses of the occasion and said, “UNESCO World Heritage mein Khajuraho ka vishesh mahatva hai. Yahan patthar aur moortiyan bhi bolti hain. Aaj Khajuraho, Chhatarpur mein ‘The Oberoi Rajgarh Palace’ hotel ka udghaatan kiya. Is hotel se sthaniya logon ke liye rozgaar ke naye avsar srijit honge….(Khajuraho holds special significance as a UNESCO World Heritage Site. Here, even the stones and sculptures seem to speak. Today, I inaugurated ‘The Oberoi Rajgarh Palace’ hotel in Khajuraho, Chhatarpur. This hotel will create new employment opportunities for local people).”

After the inauguration ceremony, the CM also visited the entire palace along with MLA VD Sharma and appreciated its construction.

The Chief Minister departed from Bhopal in a helicopter to Nadia Baihar and arrived at Khajuraho during the afternoon. Here he received a warm welcome. He reached the Oberoi Rajgarh Palace by car and attended the inauguration ceremony.

Later. he left Chhatarpur by helicopter for Nagod (Satna) to participate in local other programmes.

After this he flew to Shahnagar (Panna), where he took part in scheduled events.

The visit covered Chhatarpur, Satna, and Panna districts, during which he reviewed development works and participated in various local events.