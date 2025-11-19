MP News: Minor Girl Raped On Pretext Of Marriage In Gwalior; Accused Detained | Representational Image

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): A 17-year-old Class 12 student was allegedly raped by her distant relative after he befriended her and promised marriage, as reported on Wednesday.

According to police, the incident took place in Lalitpur Colony. The accused met the girl at a family function, where they became friends. He later called her to a hotel near Roxy Pul, expressed his desire to marry her, and took her to a room.

When the girl agreed to the marriage, he allegedly forced her into physical relations by convincing her that they were soon going to be married.

Police said that on his birthday, he again called the girl to the same hotel and made physical relations against her will.

The matter came to light when the girl’s family found out. They spoke to the accused and told him that since the girl was a minor, they would agree to their marriage once she turned 18.

However, he refused and admitted that he never intended to marry her and had only pretended to be in love.

Madhavganj police registered a case based on the girl’s complaint and have detained the accused for questioning.

Station in-charge Divya Tiwari confirmed that a case of rape on the pretext of marriage has been filed against the accused.

(Inputs from FP News Service)