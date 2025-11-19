MP News: 2 Dozen Trains Cancelled From December 1 To February 28 Due To Winter Fog; Check List | Representative image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Keeping in mind the heavy fog expected during winter, the East Central Railway has announced major changes in train operations from December 1, 2025, to February 28, 2026.

The Railway Department said that passenger safety is the first priority, and because fog reduces visibility, several trains will not run during this period.

Some trains will be completely cancelled, some will run fewer times, and a few trains will be cancelled only on certain sections.

The Chief Public Relations Officer, Saraswati Chandra, shared this information and requested passengers to check their train timings before planning their journey.

A total of 24 pairs of trains will remain fully cancelled during the foggy months.

These include many long-distance and important trains. They will be cancelled in different phases starting from December 1.

Some of the cancelled trains include:

– Prayagraj–Muzaffarpur Express

– Virangana Laxmibai–Kolkata Express

– Upasana Express

– Malda Town–New Delhi Express

– Harihar Express

– Janseva Express

– Dibrugarh–Chandigarh Express

– Kamakhya–Gaya Express

– Kamakhya–Anand Vihar Express

– Hatia–Anand Vihar Express

– Santragachi–Anand Vihar Express

– Tatanagar–Amritsar Express

Several mail and express trains will run fewer times during the week from December 2025 to February 2026.

These include:

– Gwalior–Barauni Express

– Ajmer–Sealdah Express

– Howrah–Kathgodam Bagh Express

– Kolkata–Amritsar Express

– Garib Rath Express

– North East Express

– Sikkim Mahananda Express

– New Jalpaiguri–New Delhi Express

– Avadh Assam Express

– Patliputra–Lucknow Express

– Many express trains on the Gorakhpur route

Two major trains will remain partially cancelled during this period:

– Howrah–Mathura Chambal Express (12177)

– Mathura–Howrah Chambal Express (12178)

These trains will not run between Agra Cantt and Mathura Junction.

Some trains starting from Bhopal will also be cancelled around late November:

– Jodhpur–Bhopal (14813) on November 23

– Bhopal–Jodhpur (14814) on November 24

– Jaipur–Bhopal (19711) on November 23

– Bhopal–Jaipur (19712) on November 24

Railways have requested all passengers to check updated schedules before travelling to avoid inconvenience.