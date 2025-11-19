Bhopal News: 32-Year-Old Government School Principal Booked For Sexual Harassment | File Pic (Representative Photo)

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A woman teacher posted at a government school in Nazirabad has accused the school principal of harassing her and behaving inappropriately.

The complaint was filed at women’s police station on Monday following which the police registered a case and initiated an investigation.

According to reports, the 32-year-old teacher works at the same school where RK Shukla serves as principal. In her written complaint, she had alleged that since April 1, principal Shukla had been making obscene advances toward her and would intimidate or trouble her whenever she objected.

The teacher stated that the principal frequently attempted to harass her whenever he found an opportunity, which caused her mental stress. After preliminary investigation, the woman police station registered a case against the principal.

Women police station incharge Anjana Dubey said that all aspects of the case were being probed and further action would be taken based on the findings.