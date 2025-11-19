 Bhopal News: 32-Year-Old Government School Principal Booked For Sexual Harassment
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalBhopal News: 32-Year-Old Government School Principal Booked For Sexual Harassment

Bhopal News: 32-Year-Old Government School Principal Booked For Sexual Harassment

According to reports, the 32-year-old teacher works at the same school where RK Shukla serves as principal. In her written complaint, she had alleged that since April 1, principal Shukla had been making obscene advances toward her and would intimidate or trouble her whenever she objected.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Wednesday, November 19, 2025, 09:14 AM IST
article-image
Bhopal News: 32-Year-Old Government School Principal Booked For Sexual Harassment | File Pic (Representative Photo)

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A woman teacher posted at a government school in Nazirabad has accused the school principal of harassing her and behaving inappropriately.

The complaint was filed at women’s police station on Monday following which the police registered a case and initiated an investigation.

According to reports, the 32-year-old teacher works at the same school where RK Shukla serves as principal. In her written complaint, she had alleged that since April 1, principal Shukla had been making obscene advances toward her and would intimidate or trouble her whenever she objected.

Read Also
MP News: RJD Supporter Labourer Thrashed To Death By JDU-Inclined Uncles Over Bihar Election Results...
article-image

The teacher stated that the principal frequently attempted to harass her whenever he found an opportunity, which caused her mental stress. After preliminary investigation, the woman police station registered a case against the principal.

FPJ Shorts
'My Big 3': Hardik Pandya Shares Adorable Pictures Featuring Son Agastya, Pet Dogs & Girlfriend Mahieka
'My Big 3': Hardik Pandya Shares Adorable Pictures Featuring Son Agastya, Pet Dogs & Girlfriend Mahieka
'India Saved My Mother's Life': Former Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina's Son Sajeeb Wazed Rejects legitimacy Of Her Extradition
'India Saved My Mother's Life': Former Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina's Son Sajeeb Wazed Rejects legitimacy Of Her Extradition
RRB Group D Exam City Slip 2025 Released At rrbapply.gov.in; Check Details Here
RRB Group D Exam City Slip 2025 Released At rrbapply.gov.in; Check Details Here
District By Zomato Wins Google Play's Best App Of India In 2025; Invideo AI & Instagram Edits Also Top Charts: See Full List Of Winners
District By Zomato Wins Google Play's Best App Of India In 2025; Invideo AI & Instagram Edits Also Top Charts: See Full List Of Winners

Women police station incharge Anjana Dubey said that all aspects of the case were being probed and further action would be taken based on the findings.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Madhya Pradesh November 19 2025, Weather Update: State Shivers As Temperatures Fall; Even Colder...

Madhya Pradesh November 19 2025, Weather Update: State Shivers As Temperatures Fall; Even Colder...

Bhopal News: 32-Year-Old Government School Principal Booked For Sexual Harassment

Bhopal News: 32-Year-Old Government School Principal Booked For Sexual Harassment

Indore SIR News: Over 1.38 Lakhs Enumeration Forms Digitalised So Far In District

Indore SIR News: Over 1.38 Lakhs Enumeration Forms Digitalised So Far In District

MP News: ASEAN Strategic Partner Of India, Says CM Mohan Yadav

MP News: ASEAN Strategic Partner Of India, Says CM Mohan Yadav

MP News: President Dropadi Murmu Felicitates Guna For Outstanding Water Conservation

MP News: President Dropadi Murmu Felicitates Guna For Outstanding Water Conservation