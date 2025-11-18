 MP News: ASEAN Strategic Partner Of India, Says CM Mohan Yadav
Yadav said that the visit of ASEAN delegation provided a significant opportunity to consolidate India ASEAN relations and state s global dialogue. He batted for a vision for broad collaboration and partnership between India, Madhya Pradesh and ASEAN countries in different fields. CM was interacting with eight-member delegation of ASEAN mission at Samatva Bhawan of CM House on Tuesday.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Tuesday, November 18, 2025, 10:33 PM IST
article-image
Bhopal News: CM Mohan Yadav Inaugurates 29th Yuva Utsav; Ensures 1 Lakh Government Job Opportunities For Youths

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Chief minister Mohan Yadav said that Association of South East Asian Nations (ASEAN) had been a highly significant strategic and cultural partner for India. Centuries of trade, maritime links, spiritual exchange and shared cultural traditions strengthened the enduring relationship.

He was interacting with eight-member delegation of ASEAN mission at Samatva Bhawan of CM House on Tuesday.

The delegation included Dato Muzafar Shah Mustaafa, High Commissioner of Malaysia (ASEAN Chair in India), Nguyen Thanh Hai Ambassador of Vietnam, Jocel F Ignacio Ambassador of Philipppines, Rath Mani Ambassador of Cambodia to India, Carilto Nunes Ambassador of Timor Leste, Chawanart Thangsumphant Ambassador of Thailand, Ina H Krishnamurti, Ambassador of Indonesia and Pengiran Mohammad Shafi Alwali bin Pengiran Abu Bakar, Second Secretary of Brunei.

Yadav said that the visit of ASEAN delegation provided a significant opportunity to consolidate India ASEAN relations and state s global dialogue. He batted for a vision for broad collaboration and partnership between India, Madhya Pradesh and ASEAN countries in different fields.

