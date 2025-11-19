Madhya Pradesh November 19 2025, Weather Update: State Shivers As Temperatures Fall; Even Colder Nights Expected In Coming Days

Representative image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Cold weather has tightened its grip on Madhya Pradesh.

Many parts of the state are seeing very low temperatures, and the cold wave is expected to continue for a few more days.

Cold winds coming from the north have made the nights much colder than normal, and several districts are on alert.

Weather Forecast

In the coming three to four days, the weather in Madhya Pradesh is expected to remain cold, especially during the night and early morning.

Temperatures in most cities may stay between 7°C and 12°C at night, while daytime temperatures are likely to remain slightly below normal.

Light fog is expected in places like Bhopal, Gwalior, Jabalpur and nearby districts during the early hours, which may improve by late morning. Winds will continue to blow from the north, keeping the chill in the air.

No major rain is expected, and the sky will stay mostly clear across the state. The cold wave may weaken slowly after a few days, but winter conditions will continue.

Night temperatures in many places have fallen close to 7–10°C. Early mornings are foggy in several areas, making it hard for drivers to see clearly on the road. Day temperatures are also lower than usual, so the cold is felt throughout the day. The weather is dry, and winds are blowing strongly, adding to the chill.

Weather In Major Cities

Bhopal:

The capital city recorded night temperatures near 8°C. Mornings start with light fog, and days remain cool. Skies are mostly clear, but the cold wind is strong.

Indore:

Indore is among the coldest cities right now. Minimum temperatures have stayed around 7–8°C for many days. Cold winds have made the weather even harsher, and the city continues to remain under a cold wave.

Gwalior:

Gwalior recorded around 10°C. Cold and dry winds are blowing in the area, making mornings very cold.

Jabalpur:

Jabalpur is also facing cold wave conditions. Night temperatures are around 9–10°C, and cold winds are affecting the entire region.

Other Districts:

Shahdol, Rajgarh, Shajapur and nearby areas are seeing some of the lowest temperatures. In a few places, the mercury has dropped to nearly 7°C. Fog is also seen early in the morning in many of these districts.

People are advised to wear warm clothes and avoid staying outdoors for long during late evening and early morning. Elderly people, children and those with health problems should be extra careful.

The cold wave may continue for the next few days, though temperatures may rise slightly as the week progresses.