Indore SIR News: Over 1.38 Lakhs Enumeration Forms Digitalised So Far In District |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The process of filing-up of Enumeration Forms (EF) is rapidly going on in the district under the Special Intensive Revision (SIR-2025).

Till yesterday 1,38,000 Enumeration Forms (EF) have been digitised from all nine assembly constituencies of the district. However, the total number of voters in the district is over 28,67,000 and EF forms of about 27,29000 voters are yet to be filled before December 4.

The entire government machinery is fully focussed and engaged in the SIR survey, as the work must be completed by the deadline December 4. The Election Commission is conducting a special intensive revision of the voter list, which has now also directed that no documents will be requested from voters for now.

Only EF will be provided and filled out. These documents will be collected when claims and objections arise. By yesterday, 138,000 counting forms had been digitised for all nine assembly constituencies in the district.

BLOs are working from morning till night at 2,625 polling stations in all nine assembly constituencies and the entire administrative staff, including employees from all departments have been deployed. Currently, most BLOs are under the misconception that they are required to collect documents from voters from 2003 or later.

Therefore, the Commission clarified that during the ongoing first phase of the SIR, where forms are to be filled, no documents will be collected from voters; only door-to-door visits will be required to confirm physical presence and enter available information into the forms.

BLOs will only demand documents if, after the draft is published, any voter's information, declaration, or data provided by them does not match, and they will need to prove it with documents. Documents will not be collected from those whose names appear on the 2003 voter list, and they will also benefit from Family Link. Currently, BLOs will complete the forms by verifying their current residence.