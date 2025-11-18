Indore News: City To Enjoy Government Bus Services From April 2026; Buses To Run On Public-Private Participation On Uber & Ola Pattern

Indore News: City To Enjoy Govt Bus Services From April 2026; Buses To Run On Public-Private Participation On Uber & Ola Pattern | FPJ

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The government bus services will start from Indore from April next year. The buses will run on the routes of 50 kilometres within the city and 32 kilometres outside the city.

It was stated in a presentation put up before Chief Minister Mohan Yadav, who held a meeting with the board of directors of Madhya Pradesh Passenger Transport and Infrastructure Limited on Tuesday.

In the first phase, the buses will run from Dewas and Hatpipalya, from ISBT to Udainagar, from Nayta Mundla to Omkareshwar and Sanawad, and from Udainagar, from the railway station to Manpur and Satpura premises to Gautampura.

In the second phase, the buses will run from all districts of the Indore division. According to the plan, 1,706 buses will be run on 771 routes.

In the next phase, the buses will run from across the state, for which surveys have been conducted in Indore, Ujjain, Sagar and Jabalpur.

The road schedules are being prepared on demand of buses. The employees will be engaged through outsourcing by May next year. The issue of coordination with the present bus operators also figured in the meeting.

In the meeting, it was said that the buses would be run on public-private participation on the pattern of Uber and Ola services.

To run the buses properly, the government is developing an intelligent transport management system, which is an integrated software consisting of vehicle location, tracking, and 81 other modules.

At the meeting, Yadav said the information about vehicle location, arrival and departure of buses, and the fare compilation facilities should be provided through the app.

The buses run by the municipal corporations and the e-buses to be provided by the Central Government should be brought under the single system.

The bus operators should not run the buses for profits. Instead, they should run the buses on the routes for which they have been given permits. The buses, which are 15 years old, should be kept off the road.

The Chief Minister, Transport Minister, Chief Secretary and Additional Chief Secretary of the Urban Development Department, Finance Department, Home Department, and the ADG of the Police Training and Research Institute (PTRI) have been appointed directors of the company.