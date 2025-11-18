 MP News: Former Chief Minister Uma Bharti Meets CM Mohan Yadav, Hemant Khandelwal To Discuss Cow Preservation In State
Tuesday, November 18, 2025
Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Former chief minister Uma Bharti met Chief Minister Mohan Yadav late Monday night and BJP’s state unit president Hemant Khandelwal on Tuesday.

She discussed cow preservation and other issues related to cows with both the leaders. Uma recently organised an event on cow protection. At the event, decisions taken for cow protection and conservation.

Uma handed over a memorandum to both the leaders, demanding them to dispose of the issues. Uma’s visit to the BJP office after a long time is seen in terms of politics.

'Cows killed to humilate Hindus'

Earlier, Uma's statement created a stir, she claimed that cows in India are killed to humilate the Hindu community. She passed 11 resolutions over cows under Gau Samvardhan Abhiyan. The campaign will continue for one and a half years.

"Because there are no cows in the Arabian countries, reports about killing cows are not received from there. It is done in India to humiliate the Hindus, she said, adding that the farmers should get financial aid to keep cows." She said.

Earlier, She also demanded the government give cows to women under the Ladli Behna Yojna.

