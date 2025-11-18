MP News: Farmers Perform 'Dandvat Yatra' With Coconuts On Road In Sheopur After Paddy Crop Destroyed By Unseasonal Rain; Demand Compensation--VIDEO

Sheopur (Madhya Pradesh): Farmers in Sheopur held 'dandvat yatra' after unseasonal rain destroyed their paddy crop on Tuesday.

The entire scene was recorded in a video, which is now circulating widely on social media.

In the video, farmers can be seen placing a coconut on the road, lying flat on the ground, then getting up while holding the coconut, and repeating the process again and again as part of the dandvat yatra.

Watch the video below :

#WATCH | MP: Angry Over Crop Loss From Unseasonal Rain, Farmers Hold 'Dandvat Yatra' In Sheopur, Warn Of Protest If Relief Not Provided Soon#MadhyaPradesh #MPNews #Sheopur pic.twitter.com/xjJVg8WuSO — Free Press Madhya Pradesh (@FreePressMP) November 18, 2025

Members of the Bharatiya Kisan Sangh started a dandvat yatra from Ramtalai Hanuman Temple to the collectorate.

However, halfway through the march, SDM B.S. Srivastava and Tehsildar Manisha Mishra met them, received their memorandum, and assured that their demands would be sent to the government. After this assurance, the farmers stopped the yatra and returned to their protest site.

District president of the Kisan Sangh, Narendra Chaudhary, said the heavy rain has completely damaged the paddy crop, leaving farmers in serious financial trouble.

He said neither the crop survey has been completed nor has the compensation been released. Farmers warned that if they do not get relief soon, they will intensify their protest. Many farmers, including Mukesh Meena, joined the march, with support also coming from nearby villages.

The farmers said they have been sitting on an indefinite protest at Patel Chowk for the past 12 days, but the administration has not taken any major steps so far. They warned that if their demands are not met on priority, they will launch a bigger movement.