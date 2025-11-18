 MP News: Deputy Sarpanch Stages Protest Wearing Garlands Of Memos After 17 Years Of Panchayat Records Mysteriously Goes Missing In Neemuch
Modi gram panchayat deputy sarpanch Karulal Rathore on Tuesday protested against mysterious disappearance of government records spanning 17 years, from 1995 to 2012, at Collector’s Office. Despite repeated complaints by Rathore, including over 50 updates to the CM Helpline under case number 33519422, no administrative action has been taken so far.

Neemuch (Madhya Pradesh): Modi gram panchayat deputy sarpanch Karulal Rathore on Tuesday protested against mysterious disappearance of government records spanning 17 years, from 1995 to 2012, at Collector’s Office.

Despite repeated complaints by Rathore, including over 50 updates to the CM Helpline under case number 33519422, no administrative action has been taken so far.

To protest against the irregularities, he arrived wearing a garland made of all the memorandums he had submitted over the years.

He also carried a placard reading, “Take off your glasses, corruption in the panchayat’s constitutional arrangements will be visible”.  He also wore dark glasses to symbolise alleged administrative blindness in the matter.

In a fresh memorandum, addressed to the Chief Minister Mohan Yadav, submitted on Tuesday, Rathore claimed that crucial panchayat documents including lease books, plot allotment registers, proposal registers, layout maps, revenue records, name-transfer files, beneficiary lists, measurement books and development-related documents, have vanished without any formal report by the responsible authority.

He said that despite submitting evidence since 2020, neither did Jawad janpad panchayat nor gram panchayat officials take accountability for the missing records of 17 years.

As a consequence of missing necessary records, the panchayat failed to protect their lands, which lead to a violent land ownership dispute in 2022.

Rathore demanded a high-level inquiry and strict action against those responsible. He asserted that he will continue the protests until the administration acts on the complaints.

