Indore News: City's Daughter Uttara Singh's Film 'Pinch' Shines At International Film Fests |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Young director of city Uttara Singh's film 'Pinch' is ready for its Asia premiere at the International Film Festival of India (IFFI) that is going to be held in Goa, where selected films from India and the world will be screened.

Earlier, the world premiere of this film took place at the renowned Tribeca Film Festival where it was highly appraised by global audiences and critics. Uttara Singh is the first film director from Madhya Pradesh to achieve this feat.

Uttara not only directed but also starred in the film "Pinch." The film features an impressive cast, including Geeta Agarwal, Sunita Rajwar, Sapna Sand, Badri Chavhan, and Nitish Pandey, which will be screened on November 25th at IFFI.

'Pinch' is a dark comedy based on Navratri festival, which explores the mysteries, social dynamics, and shifting power structures of an Indian apartment complex.

The story revolves around Maitri, an aspiring travel vlogger, who struggles with career disappointments, family tensions, and unresolved grief. Meanwhile, an unsettling encounter with a trusted neighbour throws her life into turmoil.

Uttara says, "Filmmaking can be a complex subject for newcomers. Film festivals play a crucial role in providing a platform to tell our stories. I'm really happy that a prestigious platform like IFFI is showcasing 'Pinch.' Bringing this film to audiences in India, where its world and characters are connected, means a lot to me."

“It has always been my endeavour to bring glory to my city and state. For me, film is that medium. I have attempted to spread the fragrance of Indian culture and traditions through film.” she added.