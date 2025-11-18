 MP News: President Dropadi Murmu Felicitates Guna For Outstanding Water Conservation
Jal Shakti Mantralaya of the Central government had announced awards at every level for better initiatives aimed at water conservation through public participation. Guna Nagar Palika Parishad made an action plan for water conservation and surpassing the target uploaded geo tagged photos of 2, 231 rainwater harvesting systems on the portal. Old wells were recharged and renovated.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Tuesday, November 18, 2025, 09:16 PM IST
article-image
Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Guna secured third rank among 50 best urban bodies of the country for exemplary water conservation works through public participation.

The Guna urban body which bagged the award in the district category was felicitated by President Droupadi Murmu at the 6th National Water Award programme held at Vigyan Bhawan in Delhi on Tuesday.

In the second rank category 3 of 50 best urban bodies, Betul, Dhar, Dewas, Seoni and Khargone also got felicitated.

Under the ‘Catch the Rain’ water conservation and public awards program, Khandwa district received first prize in South Zone Category-1. Khargone collector Bhavya Mittal and Khandwa collector Rishab Gupta received the awards from the President.

The awards were given in ten categories including best state, best district, best gram panchayat, best urban local body, best school or college, best industry, best water consumer association, best civil society and best person category for doing exemplary work in water conservation. Total 46 winners were announced under various categories. 

