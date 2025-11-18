MP News: Farmers To Get Option For Installing Higher Capacity Solar Pump; Cabinet Approves Amendment In PM Krishak Mitrya Surya Yojana |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The state cabinet on Tuesday approved amendment in Pradhan Mantri Krishak Mitra Surya Yojana. Under it, option will be provided to farmers to get higher capacity solar pump from the one already installed.

Now, temporary connection holders of 3 HP solar pump will get option of 5 HP and temporary connection holders of 5 HP will get option of 7.5 HP solar pump. In scheme’s first phase, benefit of solar pump will be given to farmers with no electricity connection or having temporary electric connections.

On installation of 7.5-HP capacity solar pump, the share of temporary electricity connection holder will be 10% while 90% will be government subsidy.

Rs 4,000 financial aid under Vatsalya Yojana Cabinet gave approval to run non-institutional services under Vatsalya Yojana like sponsorship, foster care, after care for next five years in all districts. Under the scheme, financial aid of Rs 4,000 will be given to eligible children. The total expenditure to implement scheme will be Rs 1022.40 crore. Madhya Pradesh’s share will be Rs 408.96 crore while Rs 613.44 crore will be given by centre. The scheme will benefit 33,346 children.

The children leaving the child care institution on attaining 18 years of age will be imparted job oriented training through After Care.

The scheme beneficiaries include children of widows, divorced women, abandoned mothers, orphans, those living with extended families, children with terminal illness, children of parents who are unable to take physical or financial care of their children, child labourers etc.

Amendment in social impact bond scheme

Granting consent for amendment, the government will implement social impact bond scheme for which a budget of Rs 100 crore has been earmarked.

As social justice department didn’t have the needed resources, the responsibility of nodal agency for scheme has been taken back from it and handed over to finance department.

The cabinet also approved extension of revised pay scale benefits (7th Pay Commission) to officers of medico-legal institutions. This will put them on par with public health and medical department employees. The estimated financial burden for arrears is Rs 93 lakh. Along with this, cabinet approved 2025 recruitment and service rules for scientists, officials and staff of MP Science and Technology Council.

373 posts for Ayush hospitals in 13 dists

The state cabinet gave nod to creation of 373 posts to run 50-bed Ayush Hospitals in 12 districts including Bhopal, Indore, Narsinghpur and Balaghat and 30-bed Ayush hospital in Barwani. For this, state government will bear financial burden of Rs 25.57 crore.